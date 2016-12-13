Hillary Clinton Used To Be ‘Big Fan’ Of Fake News

Hillary Clinton revelled in and encouraged the media to spread “fake news” at the height of the election campaign when she thought victory was “inevitable”.

The stunning and unexpected loss caused the former Secretary of State to do an about-face and blame the loss on ‘fake news’ and ‘Russian hackers’.

According to Hillary, “The epidemic of malicious fake news and false propaganda that flooded social media over the past year — it’s now clear the so-called fake news can have real-world consequences,” she insisted in a speech at a ceremony for Senator Harry Reid.

Torontosun.com reports:

Why yes, the spread of fake news does have consequences as do the perpetrators and propagandanistas of said fake news — like CNN, The Washington Post, and the New York Times. Hillary ate up this fake news back when they all predicted she’d clean Donald Trump’s electoral clock! She smiled like a Cheshire Cat that got the canary (kindly forgive the mixed metaphor), devouring the avalanche of biased headlines. “The more fake news the better,” she purred, as she ready herself for the Oval Office!

Now, in her dejected state, Hillary is demanding that news be reported objectively, and that Congress do something about fake news.

Does Hillary, the tolerant liberal, want Congress to regulate or ban free speech? How very, er, Russian of her.

“This isn’t about politics or partisanship. Lives are at risk — lives of ordinary people just trying to go about their days, to do their jobs, contribute to their communities.

“It’s a danger that must be addressed and addressed quickly,” demanded the deluded Democrat.

Hillary was trying to conflate her loss with the recent incident where a mad gunman stormed Comet Pizza in Washington, D.C. Inspired by a fake news story that alleged Hillary and some of her campaign cronies were operating a child sex slave business in tunnel under the restaurant, he drove six hours from North Carolina intending to mete out some twisted vigilante justice.

No one was hurt.

But nothing is putting lives at risk as much as the epidemic of fake news coming from news outlets like CNN, which incites race wars by calling Trump and his supporters racist, nativist and xenophobic. CNN never met the shooting of an “unarmed black man” by a (white, most of the time) police officer that it didn’t like and exploit in order to get ratings — all the while stoking violence and rioting.

There have been allegations that the Russian government was behind the propagation of false news stories during the election, to help Trump win. But fake news was happening long before Hillary ran a second time and failed to break the last glass ceiling. Consider: The Onion — a top purveyor of fake news. Further, conspiracy theories are pushed all time on social media sites, blogs and alternative news sites.

The liberal media produced non-stop fake reporting to rig the election for Hillary. And they’re still at it — like junkies who can’t give up their addiction.

“Reports by CNN that I will be working on The Apprentice during my Presidency, even part time, are ridiculous & untrue — FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted in response to “news reports.”

Hillary lost because she was a fake candidate concerned with one thing: herself.

And voters didn’t buy the phony headlines emanating from Hillary’s comrades in the liberal press.