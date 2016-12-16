Hillary Clinton Blames Russia & FBI For Election Loss

Hillary Clinton is blaming Russia and the FBI for her election defeat.

Addressing her top donors at a party Thursday night at New York’s Plaza hotel, Clinton blamed suspected Russian hacking and the email scandal case raised by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for her loss in the 2016 US presidential election.

She also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin meddled in the US election process because he had ‘”personal beef” against her.

Press TV reports:

The former US secretary of state made the comments in a meeting with her Democratic campaign donors in New York on Thursday, describing the release of a letter from FBI Director James Comey as regards potential mishandling of classified materials and Russian cyber attacks as two important factors in her loss to US President-elect Donald Trump.

“Swing-state voters made their decisions in the final days breaking against me because of the FBI letter from Director Comey,” Clinton said.

She argued that the release of those documents just eleven days before the November 8 election focused negative attention onto her campaign at a crucial time when voters were in doubt who to support.

The former presidential candidate also pointed out to an assessment report by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that the Russian administration was directly involved in cyber attacks designed to influence the last month’s US election.

“This is not just an attack on me and my campaign, although that may have added fuel to it. This is an attack against our country. We are well beyond normal political concerns here. This is about the integrity of our democracy and the security of our nation,” Clinton said.

During the meeting with her top donors, Clinton said that Russian President Vladimir Putin meddled in the US election process out of a ‘”personal beef” against her, referring to the year 2011, when then US secretary of state publicly challenged the integrity of the Russian parliamentary elections, and reportedly attempted to incite street protests against the government of Putin.

The American officials claimed that the Russian leader has never forgiven Clinton over these anti-Russian moves.

“Putin publicly blamed me for the outpouring of outrage by his own people, and that is the direct line between what he said back then and what he did in this election,” Clinton said.

On November 8, Republican nominee Donald Trump stunned the political world and won the US presidency despite extreme unpopularity among minorities with 306 votes in the Electoral College, 36 more than he required to win the White House.

His Democratic rival, however, won the national popular vote by more than two million ballots in the November election.

Large protests have erupted nationwide in response to Trump’s election victory following a contentious presidential campaign involving two of the least popular major-party candidates in recent US history.