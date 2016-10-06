Hillary Clinton Caught Staging Fake Interaction With Child Actor

Hillary Clinton has been caught staging a fake interaction with a child actor and answering a prepared question at a town hall in Haverford, Pennsylvania yesterday.

To make matters even more embarrassing for Clinton, it has been revealed that the child, Brennan Leach, has a long history of fake political appearances – and her father is a Democrat State Senator.

This was the original question from 15-year-old Brennan:

“Hi Madam Secretary. I’m Brennan and I’m 15 years old. At my school, body image is a really big issue for girls my age. I see with my own eyes the damage Donald Trump does when he talks about women and how they look. As the first female president how would you undo some of that damage and help girls understand that they’re so much more than just what they look like?“

And here was Hillary’s attempt at knocking the soft ball out of the park…it’s almost like she knew the question was coming.

Hillary:

“I’m so proud of you for asking that question. You are right — my opponent has just taken this concern to a new level of difficulty and meanness. And, it’s shocking when women are called names and judged solely on the basis of physical attributes.

“My opponent insulted Miss Universe. I mean, how do you get more acclaimed than that? But, it wasn’t good enough. So we can’t take any of this seriously any more. We need to laugh at it. We need to refute it. We need to ignore it. And we need to stand up to it.”

Zerohedge reports:

Here is the full analysis from Spanglevision. Among other things, he points out that Brennan is the only participant of the night who reads her question from a prepared script.

And, of course, as pointed out by Spanglevision, the mainstream media couldn’t get enough of the adorable young girl and her “brave” question. Here’s coverage from CNN:

In fact, pretty much everyone covered the story including The Washington Post, New York Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, Cosmopolitan…it’s pretty hard to find a media outlet that didn’t cover it actually.

But this isn’t young Brennan’s first acting gig in the political circus. Turns out her dad, Daylin, utilized her acting skills in the following campaign video when he ran for Congress back in 2014.

And, just in case you would like to see more of her acting work, here is Brennan acting in a movie entitled “Once Upon A Time Trillium Vein.