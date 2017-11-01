Bombshell: Hillary Clinton Set-Up Don Jr.’s Trump Tower Meeting

The Department of Justice have revealed that Hillary Clinton played a crucial role in setting up Don Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in June 2016.

According to a DoJ official, the meeting was used by US intelligence agencies to justify a FISA warrant obtained by the Obama administration to wiretap Trump and his campaign officials.

True Pundit reports: “Hillary Clinton along with the DNC bankrolled Fusion GPS to set up Donald Trump Jr. in a large scheme to undercut his father’s path to the presidency, a high ranking official in the Justice Department confirms.

The Russian lawyer who set up Donald Trump Jr. — Natalia Veselnitskaya — was paid by Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS was paid by Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

Oh yes, we forgot to include this: Veselnitskaya and Fusion GPS worked together on another caper in 2014, two years before the Trump Jr. operation. In Russia.

A Justice Department official said Clinton likely never expected her campaign’s role and finances to be uncovered and broke a host of federal laws while trying to get elected in 2016, including bringing Veselnitskaya — who was previously barred from entering the United Stated — into Manhattan for the Trump sit down…

Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who spearheaded the Trump Tower meeting with the Trump campaign trio, was previously barred from entering the United Sates due to her alleged connections to the Russian FSB (the modern replacement of the cold-war-era KGB).

Yet mere days before the June meeting, Veselnitskaya was granted a rare visa to enter the United States from Preet Bharara, the then U.S. Attorney for the southern district of New York. Bharara could not be reached for comment and did not respond the a Twitter inquiry on the Russian’s visa by True Pundit.

Federal law enforcement sources said Bharara was simply following the orders of Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who lobbied the State Department to issue the disavowed Russian a B1/B2 non-immigrant visa. This permitted Veselnitskaya entry into the United States for the sole purpose of entrapping Trump associates to use as fuel to commission wiretaps, federal sources said.

Veselnitskaya may have been paid as well by the U.S. government, FBI sources said…”

The timing makes sense. Trump Jr.’s meeting occurred on June 9.

Six days later, the Washington Post falsely reported that the Russians hacked the DNC, setting up the “Russia” narrative.

In reality, Seth Rich was identified as the source of DNC emails that were published by WikiLeaks in July 2016, shortly after Rich’s assassination in Washington, D.C. That murder remains officially unsolved.