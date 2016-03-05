Latest

Hillary Clinton Ordered Waco Massacre Leading To 76 Deaths

Posted on March 5, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 164 Comments

Hillary Clinton ordered the WACO massacre

It was Hillary Clinton, not Bill, Janet Reno, Webb Hubbell, or Vince Foster – who ordered the Waco massacre in 1993 that led to the death of 76 Americans, including 21 children and two pregnant women. 

The Waco attack motivated Timothy McVeigh to launch the Oklahoma City bombings two years later on April 19, 1995.

First Lady Hillary Clinton pressured Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster and Webb Hubbell to use military force in resolving the Waco standoff due to the saturated media coverage the standoff was receiving, distracting from her new health care reform (Hillarycare).

Politicalears.com reports:

Appearing on CNN’s Larry King Live, fmr. White House aide Linda Tripp suggested that Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster– at Mrs. Clinton’s direction– transmitted the order to move on the Branch Davidian compound, which culminated in a military style attack.

“Give me a reason not to do this,” Janet Reno is said to have begged aides shortly before orders were issued in the final assault– during which 85 Branch Davidians were burned alive.

Tripp’s allegations lend weight to charges made previously by Special Forces expert and Waco investigator, Steve Barry– who claimed Hillary Clinton set up a special “crisis center” in the White House to deal with Waco. Serving with her was Vincent Foster– who, according to his widow, was subsequently “fueled by horror at the carnage at Waco for which the White House had ultimately been responsible.”

In the 1999 documentary Waco: A New Revelation, former House Waco investigator T. March Bell recalled:

One of the interesting things that happens in an investigation is that you get anonymous phone calls.

We in fact received anonymous phone calls from Justice Department managers and attorneys who believe that pressure was placed on Janet Reno by Webb Hubbell, pressure that came from the first lady of the United States.

Foster himself was found dead, from a gun-shot wound to the head, in a Virginia park three months later. Could he have known too much about Waco?

Journalist Ambrose Evans-Pritchard maintains that Foster had been “drafting a letter involving Waco” on the very day of his death. Moreover Evans-Pritchard says that Foster kept a Waco file in a locked cabinet that was off limits to everyone, including his secretary.

Prior to Waco, Foster was “dignified, decent, caring, smart” says Linda Tripp; in its aftermath, “Vince was falling apart.”

Tripp was with the former White House deputy counsel when the news about Waco broke on television…

I was with him — well, we had CNN all the time, not to plug, but it was always on in the White House. And a special bulletin came on showing the atrocity at Waco and the children. And his face, his whole body slumped, and his face turned white, and he was absolutely crushed knowing, knowing the part he had played. And he had played the part at Mrs. Clinton’s direction.

There was a marked contrast between Foster’s heartfelt emotion to the Waco tragedy and Hillary Clinton’s.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • John McCormick

    Was the blond hair found on the body of Vince Foster ever DNA tested??????

    • Jeff Edmonds

      Do you honestly think that Hillary Clinton herself with you any kind of Dirty Work herself? As much as I hate her I had to say you’re incredibly naive

    • Norene Jamesley

      Good question!

  • Johnia Witt

    She has been a murderer sense then and is still walking around LYING HER arse off . She should NEVER Be Allowed to run for president . She should Hold a Gov. Office at all . She should be in JAIL .

  • Sherrie Ludwig

    Wasn’t Tripp also the person who talked what’s her face the intern into not dry cleaning the infamous blue dress?

    • king ohanlon

      yes and she was the last person that would testify to seeing vincent foster alive even though there are cameras everywhere and security everywhere in the whitehouse…yeah he just waltzed out unnoticed by anyone…she was vincent fosters secretary and that is why hillary and her minions in the press tried to destroy her

  • nick quinlan

    Barring a miracle, this murdering, war mongering, Wall Street criminal will be the next president. God help us

  • Stephen B. Childress

    remember John Tower & John Heinz & Ron Brown, prob
    lem solved

  • Peggy James

    Are you registered and ready to vote? Bernie Sanders has all the qualities of a true leader including fairness, kindness, honesty, humility, authenticity, energy, intelligence, experience, empathy, and he is passionate about helping every child succeed, thus building a stronger and brighter USA for future generations. Sanders won 86% of the vote in his home state which speaks volumes about his character. 170 leading economists agree that Bernie’s plan for saving the middle class will grow the economy and save the average family $5,000 a year on health insurance! Check out Bernie’s legislative video recordings on You tube, He won the highest congressional award in his fight for veterans presented to him by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Vote smart! Vote Bernie! Double check your registration and polling place and do not leave your place in line when the polls close on you. Take friends along with you along with water etc for possible long waits in long lines. Once Bernie Sanders is president all the tactics used for voter suppression will end and so will the shady scams that take place in our government today! To help go to berniesanders.com and print out and pass out fliers, make calls, donate, etc. Vote smart! Vote Bernie!

    • Liberty Belle

      Haven’t you had your fill of democrats yet? Corruption, lies and deceit. No matter how ‘good’ Bernie is, he is much too weak to fight the evil forces within the Democratic party. My money is on Trump because he owes no one anything in this government. Bernie is bought and paid for already.

      • k.b . mcdan

        Nailed it!

    • Charles Sudholt

      Peggy, I ordered one of Bernie’s Free Stuff Trees, which are guaranteed to bear fruit within four years of his being sworn in as president. It hasn’t arrived yet, but I am sure it will be delivered any day now. You should hurry up and order yours soon so you are not left out. Don’t forget to order a four-year supply of pixie dust to fertilize it. It should be planted only during a full moon so that you will have good luck much sooner than you otherwise expected. Here is an important tip you need to know: you have to mix the pixie dust with an equal part of unicorn droppings to get the very best results. That shouldn’t be difficult for a genius like you since I am sure have a whole herd of unicorns tethered ever so carefully in your back yard if not in your living room. Wishing you lots of goid luck! You will need it!

    • k.b . mcdan

      Sure, just skip over the part about he is a socialist! We have fought wars against socialists. Why the hell would we want another one in the WH! Obama has done enough damage with his socialist/commie views.

    • Tom Smith

      You pay any attention to Venezuela? There’s your bernie economy. $150 for a dozen eggs. People eating cats and dogs. That free healthcare? Yeah, it ‘s great. So good people are dying because there is no medicine. Yeah, he has all the qualities of a good leader, so good that in 40 years he hasn’t had one piece of legislature passed in Congress.

      • clr1390

        150 dollar eggs. It does not take much to make imbeciles out of clueless Americans.

      • k.b . mcdan

        Let’s not forget a doctor there drives a cab, BECAUSE IT PAYS BETTER! RN’s work in gov. Owned sandwich shops, why? Because it PAYS better. Electricity can only be used for a couple hours a day. No foods in shops. No one wants to work, because the government controls pay. They have finally allowed people to have the freedom to start a business. They are the ones making,money! Before you praise Bernie, check out the country He has USED for an example of his,programs. He,never wanted to wotk. He lived on welfare, in the woods in a shack with dirt floors rather than get a job. He has built nothing, but lived off government most of his life. His appeal is to those who want everything free! Like they say,
        Hillary, in the jailhouse, Bernie in the Nut house and Trump in the WHITE HOUSE! Yeah!

    • k.b . mcdan

      Sorry dear, he is a SOCIALIST! The US fought wars to free people from Bernies mentality. A socialist is only a few steps from COMMUNISM! He could NEVER BE OUR PRESIDENT! He is for everything out country DOES NOT STAND FOR!
      His plans will destroy our country.
      Look at socialist countries and see,how well they have done. He is a dreamer, who has always worked as a government employee, no way can he relate to you and I.

  • Dan Jones

    The whole Clinton empire is full of evil and dead men’s bones….

    Always be a light that is .shininginthedark.

  • treeman

    Hillary Clinton must die a horrible, painful long death at the hands of several torturers. Then her witches body must be burned and the ashes buried 1000 ft below ground and sealed with concrete because that is how evil this piece of crap truly is. I hope she gets assassinated soon. Two bullets to the head.

    • k.b . mcdan

      You can hope, but never put it in writing.
      You will be seen as making a threat, be careful.

  • Jeff Edmonds

    I hate Hillary Clinton with the burning passion of a thousand suns but this is so ridiculous it’s beyond stupid you want to know the only sentence in this article that means anything here it is

    “We in fact received anonymous phone calls from Justice Department managers and attorneys who (((believe))) l that pressure was placed on Janet Reno by Webb Hubbell, pressure that came from the first lady of the United States.”

    People can say they believe all they want believe in one hand and shit in the other and you got a hand full of shit. People say they believe when they create lies or propaganda they can write stories like this and nobody can say that they’re lying.

    I can hope that this is true because I hate Hillary Clinton but it’s fucking ridiculous journalism it’s Fox News style journalism

    • k.b . mcdan

      Well, you can’t make chicken salad out of chicken chit!
      Hillary is so rotten, you can’t put anything past her.It could be she resented having the limelight taken of off her health care bill. She has done worse for less.

  • Resist_Tyranny

    The FBI were sniping those who tried to surrender. There was no way out.

    • k.b . mcdan

      It was just a murder plan. A disgrace on the government and those that shot them
      when they were trying to escape!

      • Resist_Tyranny

        …typical FBI however

    • Donna Miles

      At the time I recall hearing that a few of the officers shot, were Clintons former body guards from when he was Governor in Arkansas?

  • CrazyAuntJane

    And Foster was so upset he shot himself several times in the head.

    • Charles Sudholt

      Jane, you are probably wondering just how Vincent Foster could shoot himself in the head multiple times. You need to talk to Hillary so she can give you the honest truth. She wouldn’t lie about something like that because she has never lied to the American people, at least as far as she can recall. She probably never will, either. Just trust her. OK?

      • k.b . mcdan

        Gasping and choking here!
        Like her saying I have been the most transperant as anyone, ever, I think. Ha!ha! She is a DIRTY POLITICIAN, PERIOD!

    • Misty

      Yeah ..shot himself in the neck first. Then later shot himself in the mouth. I live in Arkansas…..Murder is the name of the game. I believe that he killed himself in his office in the White House and was moved…

      • Susan Kohler

        He did not kill himself anywhere, he was killed.

    • Sg Harley

      CRAZY AUNT JANE , VINCES DEATH WAS RULED ; SUICIDE . EVEN THOUGH NO GUN WAS AT THE SCENE , AND HE WAS SHOT IN THE BACK OF THE HEAD TWICE .EVERYBODY CONNECTED WITH THE CLINTON CLAN ,WINDS UP DEAD FROM MYSTERIOUS CAUSES .
      WEIRD HUH???

      • Jo Daneman

        and he was in Ft. Marcy Park, under park jurisdiction, not the Virginia authorities. It would take a lawyer to realize that Ft.Marcy park was an ideal venue to slow an investigation.

    • Michael Dale Johnson

      Worse case of suicide they’d ever seen!

  • 100marymich

    It
    was the then President Bill Clinton’s Attorney General Janet Reno who
    was in charge of the heartless and cold blooded massacre.

  • freba

    She was a wonderful First Lady. Not. She said going in she wasn’t wanting to be known for her style or anything like that. She had other intentions. Now, can you imagine her as President? The horror!

    • k.b . mcdan

      Let’s not forget she stole artwork and furnishings from the WH when she left.
      What a shock for her when she realized they did an audit! She had to return it all and pay an $80,000
      Fine.

      • AlCummings

        How can we forget something that isn’t true?

        • k.b . mcdan

          Excuse me? Not true? Where
          Were you living back then? On the moon? It was all,over the news! She claimed the movers took it! Always poor slippery Hillary! They are trying to frame us, we are the victims! BS, SHE IS SATANS CHILD! Evil to her core!

          • AlCummings

            Calm down and take a deep breath there. No, it’s not true. You are lying about what actually happened. I’m not only older than you and been around for a multitude of election cycles, but have the advantage of being able to research things. Check it out. Your account is entirely wrong.

            And really. Satan’s child?

          • k.b . mcdan

            First, Don’t call me a liar! 2nd, I know she took the items from the White House, I saw it on the news, read it in the paper. I don’t care if you ARE OLDER THAN I AM, (perhaps you may be a tad senile?) I remember quite well what happened, I was appalled she did it! You must have checked with snopes, a very left leaning old couple who repute anything against their people.

          • k.b . mcdan

            Yes, Satan’s child, she has gotten by with so many dirty deals. She has a long list of dead people along her way to power. She is a money and power whore, who will do anything to get either.
            She betrayed her oath of office as SOS. She did favors for cash. She pretends to care about women, but took millions from those who treat women as less than human. Yes, Satan’s child!

          • AlCummings

            You are really swimming in a pool of lies that you’ve been fed by America haters. It doesn’t even bother you that there are no facts to back up any of that nonsense.

          • k.b . mcdan

            LOL, you are in so deep you can’t see daylight. You poor simple fool. If that bitch gets elected, you leftist will get what you deserve. I bet you voted for the commie, kenyan twice! Talk about not giving a rats ass about America! You are pathetic!

          • AlCummings

            Oh brother, you got a bad case of Obama Derangement Syndrome! Thanks for proving how much you’ve been fooled into believing these nonsensical lies.

          • k.b . mcdan

            I don’t think I have been fooled. I have been researching that slime bag for over 8 years. He is a fraud, liar, sneak, and not an American! He was placed in our WH to do exactly what he is doing. Those who voted for him are the low knowledge I want it for free voters! If you still have stars in your eyes after all he has pulled, you are to far gone to see truth. I am so thankful I am NOT YOU!

          • AlCummings

            Oh, you’ve been fooled all right, judging from the lies you’ve been promoting here. You freeloaders on the right have done so much damage to America, only Democrats to the rescue can repair it.

          • k.b . mcdan

            You poor old fool! If you are so knowing, where are your facts? Hillary told you? If you weren’t already past the age
            of being of service to our country, you would be praying not to be at the mercy of your heros, Obama and hillary. They would leave you to die! Keep you pathetic liberal BS to yourself! I am not interested! I am an American patriot! Go Trump!

          • AlCummings

            You ought to do yourself a favor and do some research on your own instead of just believing the garbage your masters force-feed you. If you support Trump, you cannot be a patriot.

          • George Reeger
          • AlCummings

            Thank you for posting the proof that these clowns claiming the Clintons “stole” furniture and other items from the White House are nothing more than congenital republican liars. As your link shows, the donors of the items intended them to be personal gifts to the First Couple when they moved into the White House, nevertheless when a question was raised, the Clintons voluntarily returned them, and in fact two of the returned items were given back to the Clintons by the NPS.

            In other words, this was yet another phony made-up nontroversy from the lying Republicans.

            Thanks for digging up that proof and reminding me what a collection of lying buffoons Republicans are.

          • Michael Dale Johnson

            In reading this Al I come away with the feeling that the Clinton’s purposefully “underestimated” the value of everything they took (by a lot), and then were forced to return most of it “because it didn’t belong to them.” The term “attempted theft” is not IMO a stretch at all.

          • k.b . mcdan

            You are drowning in your liberal crap! Democrats are a cancer to our country! They are anti-God, like to murder babies, anti- military, can’t make up their minds if they are men or women, are communists and socialists,
            hate everyone who doesn’t agree with their stupidity. Are/were you A professor in one of our liberal schools? You sound like one! You twist minds, sadly, you believe your own BS! Be careful, you are starting to believe your own garbage!

          • AlCummings

            Democrats have saved this nation several times from the malfeasance of Republicans. You ought to be grateful that you can spew these lies of yours in a nation preserved by Democrats, which Republicans want to destroy.

          • k.b . mcdan

            ROTF, LMAO NOW! I don’t feel saved! I think there are millions who don’t buy your tripe! You are entirely to stupid to argue with. I am DONE WITH YOU.

          • AlCummings

            You’re done, all right, because I have challenged your lies and won. Run away now, America-hater.

          • AlCummings

            You don’t remember correctly, that’s the point. You’re “remembering” the lying propaganda that the lying right wing feeds to low information sheep. Try again.

            Remembering lies you’ve been told doesn’t make the lies correct.

          • k.b . mcdan

            Why do you think you call us the RIGHT? Because we don’t live with our heads
            Up our butts! Unlike you lefts (not right) who believe in Santa, the Easter bunny,
            Bernie Sanders, and hillary.
            You are to sad, I refuse to argue with you, it would not be fair!
            Simple is as simple does. So take your bla, bla, bla and stuff it up your nose!

          • AlCummings

            You refuse to argue? Pfff, you cannot argue. That’s because I successfully challenged your lies and you can not longer here and defend them.

          • k.b . mcdan

            Just go back to your nap! Your memory is falling you!

          • AlCummings

            I take it you didn’t bother to actually check out what we smart people like to call “facts.”

          • k.b . mcdan

            You are a smart-ass! Go away! If you are a Hillary supporter you can’t be that bright! Plus, we have nothing in common, I am a much wiser woman than you are a man.

          • AlCummings

            You are not wise at all, not a bit, having allowed yourself to be fooled by the America-haters. Hillary is the wisest person who ran this year, among all the candidates. All of the Republicans showed themselves to be fools. Trump being the worst, which is obviously why those voters chose him.

          • k.b . mcdan

            Your camp offered a slut, killer, liar, lesbian, anti-American bitch.
            Then a bragging socialist who isn’t bright enough to come in out of the rain. Who spent his entire life living off the government. Did nothing of value period. But, he wants to give away everything!
            Let’s face it:
            Hillary for the big house
            Bernie for the Nut house
            Trump for the Whitehouse!
            Obama for the hangmans rope! Traitor that he is!

          • AlCummings

            You are too far down the nut highway to be saved. The lies that have been stuffed down your willing throat by your masters have infected your brain. Your party is done, history, kaput.

          • Michael Dale Johnson

            Better looking by far too!

    • k.b . mcdan

      Be carefil, Mr. I. Am,older, I am liberal, I am to dumb to tie my own shoes will attack you, for not being an American! LOL

  • k.b . mcdan

    She is a tyrant! What was she doing giving those kind of orders? She was not the president, nor did she hold any position other than being married, in name only, to the president.
    She can kill without loosing a minutes sleep. I do,believe she is a serial killer, even though she sets her victims up for murder, she writes the plan!
    What the hell will she do with the kind of power she would as President?
    She is a very dangerous person. Much like a rabid dog on the loose!

  • Norene Jamesley

    Hillary has no conscience. She will say or DO anything to further her own agenda or cover up after herself. The list of strange deaths of anyone she sees as a threat to her authority goes waaaay beyond coincidence!

  • Meathead

    Highly probable. She was the driving force behind Bill and could have had Foster and Hubble make the directing decision. Foster was a decent human being; Hubble not so much!

  • dufus

    Hillary will tell you, Waco or Benghazi, “what difference does it make?” The woman has no conscience.

  • k.b . mcdan

    She is the she devil of Washington! Determined to have the power she desperately wanted from the day Bill became Governor! When elected President, she became green-eyed jealous and wanted to be him! She will do anything for power!

  • KB

    OMG – the missing piece in the Vince Foster question – Hillary for Sociopath of the year. lock her up before she can do any more carnage.

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire