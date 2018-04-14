Hillary Clinton Urges U.S. To Bomb Syrian Air Fields

Hillary Clinton called for the United States to bomb Syrian air fields just hours before Donald Trump launched air strikes against Syria.

‘Prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop Sarin gas on them’ she said in her first interview since her presidential election defeat. She claimed Assad’s aerial power had been the key component behind widespread civilian deaths since the start of the war.

The Independent reports: President Trump launched a barrage of cruise missiles in the early hours of Friday morning on a Syrian air base thought to be behind this week’s chemical weapons attack.

Speaking to the New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, Mrs Clinton said she believed the US had been wrong not to have previously launched such an offensive.

She said: “Assad had an air force, and that air force is the cause of most of the civilian deaths, as we have seen over the years and as we saw again in the last few days.

“And I really believe that we should have and still should take out his airfields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop Sarin gas on them.”

Tuesday’s chemical attack on Idlib province in northern Syria drew the ire of several United Nations member states and received widespread condemnation across the globe.

More than 72 people are thought to have died in the attack, which is believed to have constituted a mix of chlorine gas and the deadly nerve agent Sarin.

However, America’s retaliatory strike was angrily condemned by Russia, Assad’s principal international backer, as an “aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law”.