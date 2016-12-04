Hillary Loses Thousands Of Votes As Wisconsin Recount Backfires
Day 3 of the Wisconsin recount has resulted in Hillary Clinton losing a staggering 18,422 votes, resulting in a huge victory for Donald Trump.
According to new figures released by the Wisconsin Board of Elections website, Trump has gained a 15,133 increase over Hillary – casting further doubts on her claim that she won the election by the popular vote.
Alexanderhiggins.com reports:
The Wisconsin Board of Elections just posted updated recount results for Day 3 on their recount update page and today’s net changes are much more dramatic.
In the Day 3 recount update, Hillary Clinton has a net total loss of 18,422 votes in from the original count in areas that have been recounted so far.
In contrast, Donald Trump has a net total loss of 3,289 votes from the original count in areas that have been recounted so far.
The resulting total difference is a net change of 15,133 votes in favor of Donald Trump after the completion of the 3rd day of the recount.
These are not final results and the recount is still underway. These counts reflect the difference between the votes counted in the recount verse the votes counted in the original election.
This screen shot below shows the sum of the net total changes for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton after the 3rd day of the recount.
In the City of Milwaukee Hillary lost 17,990 votes and Trump lost 1783 votes:
In the entire county of Milwaukee County Hillary lost 18820 votes and Trump Lost 3534 votes.
These changes are of course altered but net losses and additions in other precincts.
Unless the official data is in some manner inaccurate or incomplete, this would suggest that 10,000s of thousands of votes are being during the recount process
Coincidentally, Jill Stein has just withdrew her Pennsylvania recount petition claiming she couldn’t afford to posted the 1 million bond required.
Of course that is absolutely false given she has raised nearly $7 million from donors to fund her recount and the withdrawal comes as Trump’s lead in PA has shrunk from 71,000 to 49,000 after officials included overseas and absentee ballots that were originally not included.
The recount in concession effectively ends any chance of the election being overturned in Hillary’s favor unless recount petitions are filed in additional states.
A spreadsheet showing the counts in the screen shot can be downloaded here.
Anyone can reproduce these results as follows from the original spreadsheet using the following method:
- Download the Day 3 updates from the Wisconsin Election Board website here.
- Insert 3 columns after row N
- Label the new columns N – Counted, M Change Trump, N Change Clinton. At this point
- Column Y will show the recount change for Donald Trump
- Column Z will show the recount change for Clinton
- The values in Y and Z will be negative for the entire original vote if the recount hasn’t been completed otherwise it will show the net change from the updated results.
- We will use column N to double checked recount has been performed to excluded losses that haven’t been counted.
- Entire the following formulas in row 3 for each column:
- N =IF(Q2=””,0,1)
- M =IF(Q2=””,0,Y2)
- O =IF(R2=””,0,Z2)
- Select in Row 2 select Cells in N, M, and 0 and while holding shift scroll down to the last cells in the sheet and then Choose Fill and Down from the home menu.
- Sum the results by adding the following formulas:
- In cell O3638 enter the formula =SUM(O2:O3637)
- In cell P3638=SUM(P2:P3637)
- Totals should now match the screen shots above.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
