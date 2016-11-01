How Donald Rumsfeld Got Toxic Aspartame Approved

Most people have heard of aspartame the toxic chemical sweetener which is now used in thousands of food products, drinks and medicines worldwide

It just so happens that it is also one of the most dangerous food additives today.

Were you aware that Aspartame was banned by the FDA twice? So how is this product legal now?

Aspartame, the technical name for NutraSweet, Equal, Spoonful, Equal-Measure and AminoSweet, was originally discovered by accident in 1965 by chemist James Schlatter who was testing an anti-ulcer drug at the G.D. Searle Company.

In 1985, Monsanto purchased G.D. Searle. Rumsfeld is believed to have earned around US$12 million from that sale.

Monsanto was untroubled by the report of a 1980 FDA Board of Inquiry, comprised of three independent scientists, which confirmed that aspartame “might induce brain tumors.” The FDA had previously banned aspartame based on this finding, only to have the then-Searle Chairman Donald Rumsfeld vow to “call in his markers,” to get it approved.

This video below explains how two time Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld almost single-handedly pressured the FDA into legalizing aspartame.

Era of Wisdom reports:

Did you know that Aspartame literally turns into formaldehyde and methanol inside your body?

It breaks down into, according to one paper, “phenylalanine (50%), aspartic acid (40%) and methanol (10%) during metabolism in the body. The excess of phenylalanine blocks the transport of important amino acids to the brain contributing to reduced levels of dopamine and serotonin.”

Well put by another paper: “Aspartame is a widely used artificial sweetener that has been linked to pediatric and adolescent migraines. Upon ingestion, aspartame is broken, converted, and oxidized into formaldehyde in various tissues.”

5 academic papers are cited in this video, showing exactly what Aspartame does to the body, including one study that plays devil’s advocate, and honestly fails.

Aspartame, as methanol can cause blindness, is linked to deterioration of vision, several cancers, and a litany of other ills. One chemical Aspartame breaks down into in your body, aspartic acid, acts as an excitotoxin.

This video explains what Aspartame really does, and how two time Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld almost single-handedly pressured the FDA into legalizing it for the pharmaceutical corporation Searle.

For more info on Searle and Donald Rumsfeld, see this recent Era of Wisdom article/video.

