Hunter Biden Got Billion-Dollar Deal With Chinese Government After Dad’s Trip To China

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden signed a billion-dollar deal with the Chinese government just 10 days after his father visited China on official business.

The bombshell is one of many revealed in new investigative book, Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends, which details how Hunter Biden signed the lucrative deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China 10 days after the Vice President flew to china in 2013.

Breitbart.com reports: According to an exclusive New York Post excerpt from the book, the Biden billion-dollar China deal occurred as follows. Hunter Biden was the principal of Rosemont Seneca Bohai.

In December of 2013, Vice President Biden and his son Hunter flew aboard Air Force Two to China. Ten days after the trip, a subsidiary of the Bank of China named Bohai Capital signed an exclusive deal with Hunter Biden’s firm to form a $1 billion joint-investment fund called Bohai Harvest RST. The deal was later increased to $1.5 billion.

Joe Biden has yet to comment on how the firm of a sitting vice president’s son was permitted to bag a billion-dollar deal with the Communist Chinese government—nor whether they had any knowledge or involvement in the deal.

Secret Empires is slated to hit bookstores nationwide on Tuesday, March 20.