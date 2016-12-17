Illuminati Leak: Current Membership Of ‘Committee Of 300’

An ex-Illuminati member who is vowing to tell the world everything about the secret society has posted a list of the elite members of the Illuminati and the Committee Of 300 leadership.

After spending 47 years as a high-ranking illuminati member, the anonymous insider says that he wants to reveal everything about the secret society’s plans after it all became “too much to bear” for him.

In his first post the insider revealed the process you have to go through in order to become a member, as well as in-depth information about the ‘Space flights’ program, and shocking revelations about who Obama really is – he is much more evil than anyone realizes apparently.

Now, in his highly anticipated second post the ex-Illuminati member continues to lift the lid on the secret society by revealing the names of the senior leadership.

THE BRITISH MONARCHY AND THE COMMITTEE OF 300 (AS OF SEPTEMBER 2016)

CURRENT MONARCH AND SUPREME LEADER OF THE NWO: Queen Elizabeth II

Abdullah II of Jordan

Kerry, John Forbes

Abramovich, Roman Arkadyevich

King, Mervyn

Ackermann, Josef

Kinnock, Glenys

Adeane, Edward

Kissinger, Henry

Agius, Marcus Ambrose Paul

Knight, Malcolm

Ahtisaari, Martti Oiva Kalevi

Koon, William H. II

Akerson, Daniel

Krugman, Paul

Albert II of Belgium

Kufuor, John

Alexander – Crown Prince of Yugoslavia

Lajolo, Giovanni

Alexandra (Princess) – The Honourable Lady Ogilvy

Lake, Anthony

Alphonse, Louis – Duke of Anjou

Lambert, Richard

Amato, Giuliano

Lamy, Pascal

Anderson, Carl A.

Landau, Jean-Pierre

Andreotti, Giulio

Laurence, Timothy James Hamilton

Andrew (Prince) – Duke of York

Leigh-Pemberton, James

Anne – Princess Royal

Leka, Crown Prince of Albania

Anstee, Nick

Leonard, Mark

Ash, Timothy Garton

Levene, Peter – Baron Levene of Portsoken

Astor, William Waldorf – 4th Viscount Astor

Leviev, Lev

August, Ernst – Prince of Hanover

Levitt, Arthur

Aven, Pyotr

Levy, Michael – Baron Levy

Balkenende, Jan Peter

Lieberman, Joe

Ballmer, Steve

Livingston, Ian

Balls, Ed

Loong, Lee Hsien

Barroso, José Manuel

Lorenz (Prince) of Belgium, Archduke of Austria-Este

Beatrix (Queen)

Louis-Dreyfus, Gérard

Belka, Marek

Mabel (Princess) of Orange-Nassau

Bergsten, C. Fred

Mandelson, Peter Benjamin

Berlusconi, Silvio

Manning, Sir David Geoffrey

Bernake, Ben

Margherita – Archduchess of Austria-Este

Bernhard (Prince) of Lippe-Biesterfeld

Margrethe II Denmark

Bernstein, Nils

Martínez, Guillermo Ortiz

Berwick, Donald

Mashkevitch, Alexander

Bildt, Carl

Massimo, Stefano (Prince) – Prince of Roccasecca dei Volsci

Bischoff, Sir Winfried Franz Wilhen “Win”

McDonough, William Joseph

Blair, Tony

McLarty, Mack

Blankfein, Lloyd

Mersch, Yves

Blavatnik, Leonard

Michael (Prince) of Kent

Bloomberg, Michael

Michael of Romania

Bolkestein, Frits

Miliband, David

Bolkiah, Hassanal

Miliband, Ed

Bonello, Michael C

Mittal, Lakshmi

Bonino, Emma

Moreno, Glen

Boren, David L.

Moritz – Prince and Landgrave of Hesse-Kassel

Borwin – Duke of Mecklenburg

Murdoch, Rupert

Bronfman, Charles Rosner

Napoléon, Charles

Bronfman, Edgar Jr.

Nasser, Jacques

Bruton, John

Niblett, Robin

Brzezinski, Zbigniew

Nichols, Vincent

Budenberg, Robin

Nicolás, Adolfo

Buffet, Warren

Noyer, Christian

Bush, George HW

Ofer, Sammy

Cameron, David William Donald

Ogilvy, David – 13th Earl of Airlie

Camilla – Duchess of Cornwall

Ollila, Jorma Jaakko

Cardoso, Fernando Henrique

Oppenheimer, Nicky

Carington, Peter – 6th Baron Carrington

Osborne, George

Carlos – Duke of Parma

Oudea, Frederic

Carlos, Juan – King of Spain

Parker, Sir John

Carney, Mark J.

Patten, Chris

Carroll, Cynthia

Pébereau, Michel

Caruana, Jaime

Penny, Gareth

Castell, Sir William

Peres, Shimon

Chan, Anson

Philip (Prince) – Duke of Edinburgh

Chan, Margaret

Pio, Dom Duarte – Duke of Braganza

Chan, Norman

Pöhl, Karl Otto

Charles – Prince of Wales

Powell, Colin

Chartres, Richard

Prokhorov, Mikhail

Chiaie, Stefano Delle

Quaden, Guy Baron

Chipman, Dr John

Rasmussen, Anders Fogh

Chodiev, Patokh

Ratzinger, Joseph Alois (Pope Benedict XVI)

Christoph, Prince of Schleswig-Holstein

Reuben, David

Cicchitto, Fabrizio

Reuben, Simon

Clark, Wesley Kanne Sr. (General)

Rhodes, William R. “Bill”

Clarke, Kenneth

Rice, Susan

Clegg, Nick

Richard (Prince) – Duke of Gloucester

Clinton, Bill

Rifkind, Sir Malcolm Leslie

Cohen, Abby Joseph

Ritblat, Sir John

Cohen, Ronald

Roach, Stephen S.

Cohn, Gary D.

Robinson, Mary

Colonna, Marcantonio (di Paliano) – Prince and Duke of Paliano

Rockefeller, David Jr.

Constantijn (Prince) of the Netherlands

Rockefeller, David Sr.

Constantine II Greece

Rockefeller, Nicholas

Cooksey, David

Rodríguez, Javier Echevarría

Cowen, Brian

Rogoff, Kenneth Saul “Ken”

Craven, Sir John

Roth, Jean-Pierre

Crockett, Andrew

Rothschild, Jacob – 4th Baron Rothschild

Dadush, Uri

Rubenstein, David

D’Aloisio, Tony

Rubin, Robert

Darling, Alistair

Ruspoli, Francesco – 10th Prince of Cerveteri

Davies, Sir Howard

Safra, Joseph

Davignon, Étienne

Safra, Moises

Davis, David

Sands, Peter A.

De Rothschild, Benjamin

Sarkozy, Nicolas

De Rothschild, David René James

Sassoon, Isaac S.D.

De Rothschild, Evelyn Robert

Sassoon, James Meyer – Baron Sassoon

De Rothschild, Leopold David

Sawers, Sir Robert John

Deiss, Joseph

Scardino, Marjorie

Deripaska, Oleg

Schwab, Klaus

Dobson, Michael

Schwarzenberg, Karel

Draghi, Mario

Schwarzman, Stephen A.

Du Plessis, Jan

Shapiro, Sidney

Dudley, William C.

Sheinwald, Nigel

Duisenberg, Wim

Sigismund (Archduke) – Grand Duke of Tuscany

Edward (Prince) – Duke of Kent

Simeon of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

Edward (The Prince) – Earl of Wessex

Snowe, Olympia

Elkann, John

Sofía (Queen) of Spain

Emanuele, Vittorio – Prince of Naples, Crown Prince of Italy

Soros, George

Fabrizio (Prince) – Massimo-Brancaccio

Specter, Arlen

Feldstein, Martin Stuart “Marty”

Stern, Ernest

Festing, Matthew

Stevenson, Dennis – Baron Stevenson of Coddenham

Fillon, François

Steyer, Tom

Fischer, Heinz

Stiglitz, Joseph E.

Fischer, Joseph Martin

Strauss-Kahn, Dominique

Fischer, Stanley

Straw, Jack

FitzGerald, Niall

Sutherland, Peter

Franz, Duke of Bavaria

Tanner, Mary

Fridman, Mikhail

Tedeschi, Ettore Gotti

Friedrich, Georg – Prince of Prussia

Thompson, Mark

Friso (Prince) of Orange-Nassau

Thomson, Dr. James A.

Gates, Bill

Tietmeyer, Hans

Geidt, Christopher

Trichet, Jean-Claude

Geithner, Timothy

Tucker, Paul

Gibson-Smith, Dr Chris

Van Rompuy, Herman

Gorbachev, Mikhail

Vélez, Álvaro Uribe

Gore, Al

Verplaetse, Alfons Vicomte

Gotlieb, Allan

Villiger, Kaspar

Green, Stephen

Vladimirovna, Maria – Grand Duchess of Russia

Greenspan, Alan

Volcker, Paul

Grosvenor, Gerald – 6th Duke of Westminster

Von Habsburg, Otto

Gurría, José Ángel

Waddaulah, Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin

Gustaf, Carl XVI of Sweden

Walker, Sir David Alan

Hague, William

Wallenberg, Jacob

Hampton, Sir Philip Roy

Walsh, John

Hans-Adam II – Prince of Liechtenstein

Warburg, Max

Harald V Norway

Weber, Axel Alfred

Harper, Stephen

Weill, Michael David

Heisbourg, François

Wellink, Nout

Henri – Grand Duke of Luxembourg

Whitman, Marina von Neumann

Hildebrand, Philipp

Willem-Alexander – Prince of Orange

Hills, Carla Anderson

William (Prince) of Wales

Holbrooke, Richard

Williams, Dr Rowan

Honohan, Patrick

Williams, Shirley – Baroness Williams of Crosby

Howard, Alan

Wilson, David – Baron Wilson of Tillyorn

Ibragimov, Alijan

Wolfensohn, James David

Ingves, Stefan Nils Magnus

Wolin, Neal S.

Isaacson, Walter

Woolf, Harry – Baron Woolf

Jacobs, Kenneth M.

Woolsey, R. James Jr.

Julius, DeAnne

Worcester, Sir Robert Milton

Juncker, Jean-Claude

Wu, Sarah

Kenen, Peter

Zoellick, Robert Bruce