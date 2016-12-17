Illuminati Leak: Current Membership Of ‘Committee Of 300’
An ex-Illuminati member who is vowing to tell the world everything about the secret society has posted a list of the elite members of the Illuminati and the Committee Of 300 leadership.
After spending 47 years as a high-ranking illuminati member, the anonymous insider says that he wants to reveal everything about the secret society’s plans after it all became “too much to bear” for him.
In his first post the insider revealed the process you have to go through in order to become a member, as well as in-depth information about the ‘Space flights’ program, and shocking revelations about who Obama really is – he is much more evil than anyone realizes apparently.
Now, in his highly anticipated second post the ex-Illuminati member continues to lift the lid on the secret society by revealing the names of the senior leadership.
THE BRITISH MONARCHY AND THE COMMITTEE OF 300 (AS OF SEPTEMBER 2016)
CURRENT MONARCH AND SUPREME LEADER OF THE NWO: Queen Elizabeth II
Abdullah II of Jordan
Kerry, John Forbes
Abramovich, Roman Arkadyevich
King, Mervyn
Ackermann, Josef
Kinnock, Glenys
Adeane, Edward
Kissinger, Henry
Agius, Marcus Ambrose Paul
Knight, Malcolm
Ahtisaari, Martti Oiva Kalevi
Koon, William H. II
Akerson, Daniel
Krugman, Paul
Albert II of Belgium
Kufuor, John
Alexander – Crown Prince of Yugoslavia
Lajolo, Giovanni
Alexandra (Princess) – The Honourable Lady Ogilvy
Lake, Anthony
Alphonse, Louis – Duke of Anjou
Lambert, Richard
Amato, Giuliano
Lamy, Pascal
Anderson, Carl A.
Landau, Jean-Pierre
Andreotti, Giulio
Laurence, Timothy James Hamilton
Andrew (Prince) – Duke of York
Leigh-Pemberton, James
Anne – Princess Royal
Leka, Crown Prince of Albania
Anstee, Nick
Leonard, Mark
Ash, Timothy Garton
Levene, Peter – Baron Levene of Portsoken
Astor, William Waldorf – 4th Viscount Astor
Leviev, Lev
August, Ernst – Prince of Hanover
Levitt, Arthur
Aven, Pyotr
Levy, Michael – Baron Levy
Balkenende, Jan Peter
Lieberman, Joe
Ballmer, Steve
Livingston, Ian
Balls, Ed
Loong, Lee Hsien
Barroso, José Manuel
Lorenz (Prince) of Belgium, Archduke of Austria-Este
Beatrix (Queen)
Louis-Dreyfus, Gérard
Belka, Marek
Mabel (Princess) of Orange-Nassau
Bergsten, C. Fred
Mandelson, Peter Benjamin
Berlusconi, Silvio
Manning, Sir David Geoffrey
Bernake, Ben
Margherita – Archduchess of Austria-Este
Bernhard (Prince) of Lippe-Biesterfeld
Margrethe II Denmark
Bernstein, Nils
Martínez, Guillermo Ortiz
Berwick, Donald
Mashkevitch, Alexander
Bildt, Carl
Massimo, Stefano (Prince) – Prince of Roccasecca dei Volsci
Bischoff, Sir Winfried Franz Wilhen “Win”
McDonough, William Joseph
Blair, Tony
McLarty, Mack
Blankfein, Lloyd
Mersch, Yves
Blavatnik, Leonard
Michael (Prince) of Kent
Bloomberg, Michael
Michael of Romania
Bolkestein, Frits
Miliband, David
Bolkiah, Hassanal
Miliband, Ed
Bonello, Michael C
Mittal, Lakshmi
Bonino, Emma
Moreno, Glen
Boren, David L.
Moritz – Prince and Landgrave of Hesse-Kassel
Borwin – Duke of Mecklenburg
Murdoch, Rupert
Bronfman, Charles Rosner
Napoléon, Charles
Bronfman, Edgar Jr.
Nasser, Jacques
Bruton, John
Niblett, Robin
Brzezinski, Zbigniew
Nichols, Vincent
Budenberg, Robin
Nicolás, Adolfo
Buffet, Warren
Noyer, Christian
Bush, George HW
Ofer, Sammy
Cameron, David William Donald
Ogilvy, David – 13th Earl of Airlie
Camilla – Duchess of Cornwall
Ollila, Jorma Jaakko
Cardoso, Fernando Henrique
Oppenheimer, Nicky
Carington, Peter – 6th Baron Carrington
Osborne, George
Carlos – Duke of Parma
Oudea, Frederic
Carlos, Juan – King of Spain
Parker, Sir John
Carney, Mark J.
Patten, Chris
Carroll, Cynthia
Pébereau, Michel
Caruana, Jaime
Penny, Gareth
Castell, Sir William
Peres, Shimon
Chan, Anson
Philip (Prince) – Duke of Edinburgh
Chan, Margaret
Pio, Dom Duarte – Duke of Braganza
Chan, Norman
Pöhl, Karl Otto
Charles – Prince of Wales
Powell, Colin
Chartres, Richard
Prokhorov, Mikhail
Chiaie, Stefano Delle
Quaden, Guy Baron
Chipman, Dr John
Rasmussen, Anders Fogh
Chodiev, Patokh
Ratzinger, Joseph Alois (Pope Benedict XVI)
Christoph, Prince of Schleswig-Holstein
Reuben, David
Cicchitto, Fabrizio
Reuben, Simon
Clark, Wesley Kanne Sr. (General)
Rhodes, William R. “Bill”
Clarke, Kenneth
Rice, Susan
Clegg, Nick
Richard (Prince) – Duke of Gloucester
Clinton, Bill
Rifkind, Sir Malcolm Leslie
Cohen, Abby Joseph
Ritblat, Sir John
Cohen, Ronald
Roach, Stephen S.
Cohn, Gary D.
Robinson, Mary
Colonna, Marcantonio (di Paliano) – Prince and Duke of Paliano
Rockefeller, David Jr.
Constantijn (Prince) of the Netherlands
Rockefeller, David Sr.
Constantine II Greece
Rockefeller, Nicholas
Cooksey, David
Rodríguez, Javier Echevarría
Cowen, Brian
Rogoff, Kenneth Saul “Ken”
Craven, Sir John
Roth, Jean-Pierre
Crockett, Andrew
Rothschild, Jacob – 4th Baron Rothschild
Dadush, Uri
Rubenstein, David
D’Aloisio, Tony
Rubin, Robert
Darling, Alistair
Ruspoli, Francesco – 10th Prince of Cerveteri
Davies, Sir Howard
Safra, Joseph
Davignon, Étienne
Safra, Moises
Davis, David
Sands, Peter A.
De Rothschild, Benjamin
Sarkozy, Nicolas
De Rothschild, David René James
Sassoon, Isaac S.D.
De Rothschild, Evelyn Robert
Sassoon, James Meyer – Baron Sassoon
De Rothschild, Leopold David
Sawers, Sir Robert John
Deiss, Joseph
Scardino, Marjorie
Deripaska, Oleg
Schwab, Klaus
Dobson, Michael
Schwarzenberg, Karel
Draghi, Mario
Schwarzman, Stephen A.
Du Plessis, Jan
Shapiro, Sidney
Dudley, William C.
Sheinwald, Nigel
Duisenberg, Wim
Sigismund (Archduke) – Grand Duke of Tuscany
Edward (Prince) – Duke of Kent
Simeon of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
Edward (The Prince) – Earl of Wessex
Snowe, Olympia
Elkann, John
Sofía (Queen) of Spain
Emanuele, Vittorio – Prince of Naples, Crown Prince of Italy
Soros, George
Fabrizio (Prince) – Massimo-Brancaccio
Specter, Arlen
Feldstein, Martin Stuart “Marty”
Stern, Ernest
Festing, Matthew
Stevenson, Dennis – Baron Stevenson of Coddenham
Fillon, François
Steyer, Tom
Fischer, Heinz
Stiglitz, Joseph E.
Fischer, Joseph Martin
Strauss-Kahn, Dominique
Fischer, Stanley
Straw, Jack
FitzGerald, Niall
Sutherland, Peter
Franz, Duke of Bavaria
Tanner, Mary
Fridman, Mikhail
Tedeschi, Ettore Gotti
Friedrich, Georg – Prince of Prussia
Thompson, Mark
Friso (Prince) of Orange-Nassau
Thomson, Dr. James A.
Gates, Bill
Tietmeyer, Hans
Geidt, Christopher
Trichet, Jean-Claude
Geithner, Timothy
Tucker, Paul
Gibson-Smith, Dr Chris
Van Rompuy, Herman
Gorbachev, Mikhail
Vélez, Álvaro Uribe
Gore, Al
Verplaetse, Alfons Vicomte
Gotlieb, Allan
Villiger, Kaspar
Green, Stephen
Vladimirovna, Maria – Grand Duchess of Russia
Greenspan, Alan
Volcker, Paul
Grosvenor, Gerald – 6th Duke of Westminster
Von Habsburg, Otto
Gurría, José Ángel
Waddaulah, Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin
Gustaf, Carl XVI of Sweden
Walker, Sir David Alan
Hague, William
Wallenberg, Jacob
Hampton, Sir Philip Roy
Walsh, John
Hans-Adam II – Prince of Liechtenstein
Warburg, Max
Harald V Norway
Weber, Axel Alfred
Harper, Stephen
Weill, Michael David
Heisbourg, François
Wellink, Nout
Henri – Grand Duke of Luxembourg
Whitman, Marina von Neumann
Hildebrand, Philipp
Willem-Alexander – Prince of Orange
Hills, Carla Anderson
William (Prince) of Wales
Holbrooke, Richard
Williams, Dr Rowan
Honohan, Patrick
Williams, Shirley – Baroness Williams of Crosby
Howard, Alan
Wilson, David – Baron Wilson of Tillyorn
Ibragimov, Alijan
Wolfensohn, James David
Ingves, Stefan Nils Magnus
Wolin, Neal S.
Isaacson, Walter
Woolf, Harry – Baron Woolf
Jacobs, Kenneth M.
Woolsey, R. James Jr.
Julius, DeAnne
Worcester, Sir Robert Milton
Juncker, Jean-Claude
Wu, Sarah
Kenen, Peter
Zoellick, Robert Bruce
Baxter Dmitry
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Nostradamus’ Chilling 2017 Predictions Are Already Coming True - December 17, 2016
- People Experiencing Sleep Paralysis May Be In Touch With Spirit World - December 17, 2016
- Illuminati Leak: Current Membership Of ‘Committee Of 300’ - December 17, 2016