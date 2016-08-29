Industry Insiders Say Cancer Makes Too Much Money To Cure

The cancer industry is truly big business in America, and this business cannot afford to allow anyone to find a cure. If any of the low cost, highly successful alternative cancer treatments were to be approved for use, then this entire business would come tumbling down.

The pharmaceutical cartel will not let that happen. Because of corporate greed, we are losing the war on cancer.

At the beginning of the last century, only one person in twenty would get cancer. In the 1940s it was just one out of every sixteen people. In the 1970s it was one person out of ten. Today? A staggering one person out of three develops cancer in the course of their life.

Health Impact News reports:

The cancer industry is probably the most prosperous business in the United States. In 2014, there will be an estimated 1,665,540 new cancer cases diagnosed and 585,720 cancer deaths in the US. $6 billion of tax-payer funds are cycled through various federal agencies for cancer research, such as the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The NCI states that the medical costs of cancer care are $125 billion, with a projected 39 percent increase to $173 billion by 2020.

The simple fact is that the cancer industry employs too many people and produces too much income to allow a cure to be found. All of the current research on cancer drugs is based on the premise that the cancer market will grow, not shrink.

John Thomas explains to us why the current cancer industry prospers while treating cancer, but cannot afford to cure it.

Cancer Makes Too Much Money To Cure

In the 2010 documentary titled “Cut Poison Burn,” filmmaker Wayne Chesler presents powerful facts about corruption in the business of conventional cancer treatment in the United States. Consider these seven comments that were taken from the documentary, which show that America is far from winning the war against cancer.

“From 1920 to the present time, we have made little progress in the treatment of adult cancers. So, a person who gets prostate cancer or breast cancer today will live as long as a person who got it in 1920.” (Charles B. Simone, M.MS., M.D., Founder, Simone Protective Cancer Center)

“Why are people terrified when they hear the word cancer? Because they know it [conventional cancer treatment] doesn’t work.” (Dr. Julian Whitaker, M.D. Founder, Whitaker Wellness Institute)

“Everyone should know that most cancer research is largely a fraud.” (Dr. Linus Pauling 1986, Nobel Laureate)

In a patent that was designed to steal Dr. Burzynski’s cancer cure, the United States Government, stated, “Current approaches to combat cancer rely primarily on the use of chemical and radiation, which are themselves carcinogenic and may promote recurrences and the development of metastatic disease.” The US Government admits that conventional treatments cause cancer. (Patent No. 5,605,930. “Compositions and methods for treating and preventing pathologies including cancer.” Approved 1997 USA Department of HHS page 56)

“The American Cancer Society is more interested in accumulating wealth than saving lives.” (Chronicles of Philanthropy 1992)

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month was actually initiated by the companies that make Tamoxifen. The devices for mammograms are made by General Electric and General Electric is in a relationship with the people behind Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so there is a huge industry that is invested in breast cancer. Although the goal is noble, to me it is obscene that these companies are using the symbol of the pink ribbon for commercial purposes only. Very few dollars ever make it to really help women.” (Dr. Sherrill Sellman, author of What Women MUST Know to Protect their Daughters from Breast Cancer.)

“I find it very interesting that we have all these walks for the cure for cancer. We got all the risk factors. We got all the donations. We are going to find a cure in this decade. All this money keeps pouring in and it all goes to the same guys.” (Dr. Julian Whitaker, M.D. Founder, Whitaker Wellness Institute)

How can this be? Where have all those billions of research dollars gone? Where is the fruit from the war on cancer that began in 1971? Are we really much safer from the ravages of cancer today than we were in the past?

The research dollars have all been devoured by a cancer monopoly – a cartel – consisting of pharmaceutical companies, the American Medical Association, a research system that supports pharmaceutical manufacturers, a system of charities that raise money for cancer research, and various federal agencies such as the US FDA. These groups have little interest in curing cancer, but are fully committed to earning profits for the cancer monopoly that is headed by the pharmaceutical companies.

The Cancer Factory Operates On Money And Lots Of It

In 2014, there will be an estimated 1,665,540 new cancer cases diagnosed and 585,720 cancer deaths in the US.

If we use a low estimate of the average annual cost for treating each newly diagnosed person who has cancer, (such as $50,000), then the healthcare cost will be over 83 billion dollars for this first phase of cancer treatment for these patients in 2014.

The typical new cancer drug coming on the market a decade ago cost about $4,500 per month (in 2012 dollars); since 2010 the median price has been around $10,000. Two of the new cancer drugs cost more than $35,000 each per month of treatment.

This makes it clear that a large percentage of cancer treatment is directly related to the cost of chemotherapy drugs. It is not unusual for a new cancer patient to be given 6 to 12 months of chemotherapy as part of his or her initial treatment.

At the beginning of the last century, one person in twenty would get cancer. In the 1940s it was one out of every sixteen people. In the 1970s it was one person out of ten. Today one person out of three gets cancer in the course of their life.

We have lost the war on cancer. Since the 1950s the outlook for most cancer patients has remained the same – a one in three chance of living for 5 years after diagnosis using conventional therapies – surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy drugs. The fact is that today two out of three cancer patients will be dead before 5 years.

In 1985, Professor John Cairns from Harvard University published a study in Scientific American concerning the benefits of chemotherapy drugs. He stated, “Aside from certain rare cancers, it is not possible to detect any sudden changes in the death rates for any of the major cancers that could be credited to chemotherapy. Whether any of the common cancers can be cured by chemotherapy has yet to be established.” He also stated, “A six- or twelve-month course of chemotherapy not only is a very unpleasant experience but also has its own intrinsic mortality…treatments now avert…perhaps 2 or 3 percent…of the deaths from cancer that occur each year in the U.S.”

Nineteen years later, in 2004, Australian researchers came to the same conclusion as Dr. Cairns. They found that the overall contribution of cytotoxic chemotherapy to 5-year survival in adults was estimated to be 2.3% in Australia and 2.1% in the USA. In other words, very little benefit is being obtained from the billions of dollars that are spent on chemotherapy drugs.

The pharmaceutical industry has a powerful hold on the entire medical system in the United States, and they are not about to let alternative cancer therapies be established. How do they control the cancer factory and the doctors that provide cancer treatment? The next sections will examine other parts of the cartel.

Physicians and the Cancer Factory

In the 1800s there were two primary approaches to healing. The allopathic model viewed disease as an invader, which needed to be driven out of the body through the use of various treatments, which included bleeding, administration of toxic substances such as mercury and lead, and the use of surgical procedures. The other common style was the Empiric medical model, which attempted to help a person overcome disease by strengthening and encouraging a person’s own ability to heal. Herbs and highly diluted substances were given to help establish normal functioning of the body.

In the early twentieth century everything began to change. Certain wealthy families with the last names of Carnegie, Morgan, and Rockefeller took notice of the potential profits that could be made from new patented medicines. They joined forces with the American Medical Association, which represented allopathic physicians, and implemented a plan to take control of the healthcare system in America.

They began by taking control over medical schools. They made large donations to medical schools around the country in exchange for the opportunity to put their representatives on university boards of directors. This enabled them to reshape the curriculum to focus on what would become the three pillars of modern medicine, i.e. surgery, radiotherapy, and synthetic pharmaceutical drugs. Medical training would now focus on these pillars, especially the last pillar – synthetic drugs. Doctors would be taught to depend on pharmaceutical drugs for their first line treatment for all health conditions.

It only took about twenty years for the American Medical Association to dominate medical practice in the United States. During this time, they implemented a campaign to eliminate all competition. They used various marketing campaigns to discredit and disqualify homeopathic physicians from practicing medicine in the United States. The AMA called other types of healthcare providers quacks and called all therapies, other than the ones they provided, quackery. This smear campaign continues to this very day with numerous anti-competition websites. The chief website is called Quack Watch, which is dedicated to eliminating all forms of competition to the pharmaceutical cartel, which might threaten the use of pharmaceutical drugs and which might cause people to turn away from the allopathic medical care system and its cancer factory.