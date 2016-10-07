Investigation: Largest Ever Voter Fraud Scam Detected In Texas

The Attorney General in Texas has launched an investigation into one of the largest ever incidents of voter fraud in history.

Evidence of a vote-harvesting scheme was uncovered involving as many as 20,000 ballots.

Fury.news reports:

Residents in Tarrant county report seeing several agents in Fort Worth neighborhoods going door-to-door investigating allegations of vote harvesting. One source close to the investigation calls the allegations, “serious and substantial…it is believed to be the largest case of voter fraud the AG’s office has ever investigated and involves multiple election cycles.”

The investigation was the result of a complaint filed by Aaron Harris, of Direct Action Texas, an organization that also uncovered significant errors in Hill County’s primary election results.

Yesterday, Harris confirmed that the AG investigators have been witnessed on the ground interviewing witnesses in connection with the investigation that was originally announced late August during a meeting with the Tarrant County’s Election Committee shown in the video below.

Harris claimed in a statement released online that the investigation is targeting a vote harvesting scheme involving as many as 20,000 ballots. “This vote harvesting operation preys on the elderly and the economically disadvantaged, who are among our most vulnerable neighbors,” he said.

“We have heard rumors for years of manipulation of the elections system in Tarrant County and thought it was time for someone to look into the facts,” Harris stated. “Direct Action Texas spent countless hours analyzing open records requests, noticing patterns and discovering Fort Worth voters whose voice was stolen.”

Harris continues by explaining the extent of the fraud stating that the African-American and Hispanic communities have been the focus of vote harvesting over the past four years.

“All indications are this is the largest investigation related to voter fraud the Attorney General’s office has ever seen. This research has uncovered major flaws in the election code and its enforcement. We were happy to assist the AG’s office in their investigation, which led to today’s developments. Given the magnitude of this issue, we must reform the election code to restore the integrity of the process.”

TownHall reports on the details of the fraud:

The perpetrators order mail-in ballots by forging the names of citizens in target districts. They then hire kindly middle-aged and older women to go door-to-door with those ballots in hand. They knock on the door of the citizen whose ballot they have, and make fraudulent claims as to why they are visiting. They may claim they are gathering signatures for a petition, or beg for a signature so they might “meet their quota” for whatever alleged cause they are soliciting on behalf of. Frequently, it is something like“Republicans are trying to take away the rights of black voters”.

The citizen then unknowingly signs the yellow ballot carrier envelope that contains their ballot – a ballot the perpetrators have already filled out that supports their candidate.

In other cases, the harvesters will appear with the citizen’s ballot and ask if they need any help filling it out. As they already have the voter’s historical voting record, they will say something like, “You normally vote all Democrat, right?” — even thought it is usually a democrat primary or non partisan municipal elections which they are “helping”them with —and proceed to fill out the ballot as desired by the perpetrators.

The Democrats have long been accused of voter and election fraud. Now there may just be proof of the largest voter scam in Texas history. This case displays the ease with which the alleged voter fraud took place. It is highly possible that similar cases of fraud are happening all over the country and only serves to demonstrate the problems within the U.S. voting system.