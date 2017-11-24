Iran Says Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal Is A Threat To Middle East Security

Iran’s Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says Israel’s nuclear program has a negative impact on the security of the Middle East and the credibility of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Reza Najafi slammed the West for it’s double standards when it comes to Israel which is developing its nuclear program in violation of all international regulations during a meeting of the IAEA’s 35-member Board of Governors in Vienna on Friday.

Israel is estimated to have 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, though it refuses to admit or deny having the weapons.

Press TV reports: The Iranian envoy also highlighted the repeated demands of the international community and the IAEA resolutions that the Israeli regime immediately join the NPT and Israel’s nuclear installations be subjected to the full monitoring of IAEA safeguards..

“The Zionist regime [of Israel] has unfortunately overlooked legitimate demands of the international community over the past years and continued to advance its military nuclear program in blatant violation of all international regulations and with the blind support of certain countries,” he said.

He added Israeli military nuclear activities are the main cause of concern among regional nations and the international community and urged the UN nuclear agency to closely and seriously attend to the issue.

Najafi also urged a complete ban on any type of nuclear cooperation with Israel.

It has also evaded signing the NPT amid staunch endeavor by the United States and other Western states on international levels in favor of its non-commitment to the accord.