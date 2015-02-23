Iraqi Minister Criticises US For Revealing Mosul Plan

Iraq’s defense minister has criticized the US for revealing the time-frame for an upcoming offensive to recapture the Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State militants.

He said that military commanders should not show their hand to the enemy.

US military officials said that they are planning to launch an operation in April or May to free the city adding that up to 25,000 Iraqi troops will take part in an offensive.

Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city with of over a million people was captured by the extremist group in June.

(Defense minister Khaled al-Obeidi)

Press TV reports: Reacting to the disclosure of operational information, Iraq’s defense minister Khaled al-Obeidi said military commanders should not show their hand to the enemy adding that the timing of the operation was for Iraq to decide.

The disclosures may jeopardize the success of the operation and endanger the lives of the forces involved.

“This is urban warfare and we have civilian populations. It is very important to take time and accuracy in setting the plan for this battle,” al-Obeidi said.

“A military official should not reveal the timing of an offensive … the battle for Mosul starts when preparations are complete, and selecting the time is up to Iraqi military commanders.”

A Pentagon official said on Thursday that an Iraqi and Kurdish military force of 20,000 to 25,000 troops is being prepared to recapture the city, probably in April or May.

The US official went as far as divulging the names of Iraqi Army brigades that are to take part in the operation.

The detailed revelations about the offensive would allow ISIL to prepare for the battle.