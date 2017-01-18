ISIS Planning ‘Bloody Massacre’ At Jan. 20 Inauguration

ISIS and Al-Qaeda are both planning extensive terrorist attacks in Washington DC this Friday, during Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

As thousands of protestors descend onto the Capitol and millions watch the ceremony on television, ISIS militants will commit a “Nice-style” massacre aimed at creating the maximum amount of damage possible.

The Sun reports:

Nearly two million people are believed to have packed the streets when Barack Obama was first inaugurated in 2009.

The ISIS article urges jihadis to do whatever they can to cause “Nice-style” carnage at “excellent target” events like the inauguration, the Star reports.

And they are not the only ones.

Rival extremist group Al-Qaeda is also encouraging its followers to launch attacks on the momentous event.

The terror organisation used its own propaganda magazine Inspire to direct fanatics to use explosive-laden drones to attack crowds in the “target rich” area, the Star reports.

Another edition of the sick publication confirmed this strategy.

It instructed believers to target places “flooded with individuals, e.g. such as sports events in which tens of thousands attend, election campaigns, festivals and other gatherings [sic]. The important thing is that you target people and not buildings”.

Security will be tight at the inauguration and outgoing President Barack Obama has met with his national security team to discuss security preparations for the event.

White House press secretary Josh Earnest said Tuesday that the president met with his team earlier that day and directed them to maintain a “high state of vigilance” during Friday’s ceremony.

Washington is currently a maze of barricades and detours in preparation for the ceremony to inaugurate Trump as America’s 45th president.