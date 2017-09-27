ISIS Fighter Admits They Are Paid By Israel To Support Kurds

An ISIS fighter operating in Deir Ezzor in Syria’s east has admitted the group are funded by Israel in order to undermine the Syrian Army.

The revealing video posted on Tuesday, features Mohammed Moussa al-Shawwakh, who claims that the terrorist group coordinates with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to help topple President Bashar al-Assad and defeat the Syrian army.

Mohammed Moussa al-Shawwakh, the man speaking in the video, reveals that an ISIS commander known as Abu Zaid, gave an order that the surrounding area around Conoco Gas Field was to be evacuated so the US-backed SDF could takeover it before government forces could reach it.

He goes onto claim that the US attempted to formulate an alliance between the SDF and ISIS operating in Deir Ezzor so that they could undermine the Syrian Army from liberating the rich oil and gas fields of rural Deir Ezzor.

Almasdarnews.com reports: The interviewee, Mohammed Moussa al-Shawwakh, says that his group, tasked with defending the area around the Conoco Gas Fields, was ordered to allow Kurdish forces to enter the strategic site. The order, he says, came from a top regional emir (leader) called Abu Zaid.

The ISIS fighter’s confession goes on to mention that Kurdish-led forces were also allowed to enter other gas and oil fields in the region in order to make propaganda videos.

Mohammed finishes the interview by saying that he knows for a fact that the US is attempting to establish an alliance between Kurdish forces and ISIS in Deir Ezzor province in order to undermine government-led military efforts to liberate the region.