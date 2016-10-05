Islamic Scholar: Russia Acting Out 1000 Year Old Prophecy

A Sheikh has made a connection between a quote from the Quran and Russia’s destiny.

Sheikh Imran Hosein, an Islamic expert in the ‘science of last things’ or ‘end of time’ says Russia is fulfilling a 1000 year old prophecy.

Fort Russ reports:

Recently, John Kerry accused Mr. Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, of being “in a parallel universe.” This was said in the context of Russia’s campaign in Syria. Coincidentally, this also happens to be a quote from the Quran, in regard to Russia.

Before the atheists rip this to shreds – we (in Western countries) have more or less heard about a Biblical ‘King of the North’, as well as the mystical role that Russia may be playing in current geopolitical events. But did you know that the same prophecy is mentioned in the Quran?

It is easy to simply dismiss prophecies as ‘religious gibberish’ but circumstantial evidence, under the geopolitical lense, suggests it’s alarming truthfulness.

Imran Nazar Hosein is an Islamic scholar, author and philosopher specializing in Islamic eschatology. He has devoted his life to studying the Quran.

For those who are interested, the full interview can be found on YouTube channel 108morris108, or the Sheikh’s channel.

By Inessa Sinchougova / Fort Russ

—

From 108morris108 on YouTube: