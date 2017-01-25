Latest

Israeli Defense Chief Says Army Will Go ‘Full Force’ In Future Wars

Posted on January 25, 2017 by Carol Adl in Middle East, News // 2 Comments

Israeli Defense Chief Says Army Will Go ‘Full Force’ In Future Wars

The Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said the Israeli army will be ordered to “go in full force” in future wars.

Lieberman said the army will stop at nothing to defeat the enemy in conflicts to come, and they won’t stop until the adversary “waves a white flag.”

He also slammed third parties ‘meddling’ including attempts by the US, Russia, and especially the EU, to play an intermediary role in the Israeli-Palestine dispute.

RT reports:

Speaking at a two-day security conference in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Lieberman, leader of the nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party and long-time ally of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, said that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will fight till the bitter end and not settle for half-measures.

“It doesn’t matter where the next conflict breaks out, it has to be at full strength,” Lieberman told the audience. “You recruit the entire army, the entire reserves; you go full strength until the end, until the other side… raises a white flag. We don’t stop in the middle.”

“If a quarter of the Strip is needed, then we occupy a quarter of the Strip. If more, then more,” he said, according to Haaretz.

The defense minister, known for his hawkish views and vocal support for settlement activity, lashed out at the international community, including the US, Russia, and especially the EU, for their attempts to play an intermediary role in the Israeli-Palestine dispute.

Lieberman argued that these efforts are in vain, as, apart from not grasping the essence of this particular conflict, “its roots and how it develops,” the world is largely failing at mediation, listing Kosovo, Cyprus, Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan, among others, as examples.

“The over-involvement of the world powers, especially Europe, is only disrupting. They don’t contribute anything to the problem’s solution, they only complicate things,” he said, as cited by The Times of Israel, while advising “whoever wants to help solve” the conflict, “first forget it.”

“After you succeed in one place you can come and teach us,” he said, adding that Europe is in no position to lecture, as it is itself “looking for direction, falling apart.”

While rejecting Western mediation in rather blunt terms, Lieberman admitted that an Israeli-Palestinian settlement cannot be reached solely by the efforts of the two opposing sides.

“The road to an arrangement with the Palestinians is not in bilateral terms, rather in a regional arrangement,” he said, as cited by The Algemeiner, referring to “pragmatic Sunni states” in the region, without elaborating further.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu, together with Lieberman, authorized construction of another 2,500 housing units in the occupied West Bank. Around 100 of the projected homes are set to be built in the town of Beit El. This settlement allegedly received funds from the family of US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner from 2010 to 2014. Kushner is now senior advisor to the president.

Carol Adl

Carol Adl

Writer at Your News Wire
Carol Adl

Latest posts by Carol Adl (see all)

Related Articles

  • Mollie Norris

    This quote is from a Counterpunch article published over 10 years ago. How many children have been murdered in Israel’s genocidal attacks since then? How many billions of human lives have been lost as a result of war-mongering lies published in Rothschild-owned AP and Reuters and in US anti-Torah Zionist-controlled media?

    “Since the establishment of the UN, the US has used its veto no less than forty times to shield Israel from the international scrutiny and to enable it to violate international norms and to commit war crimes with impunity. The latest such obstruction of the international will occurred only two and a half weeks ago (July 13), when the US blocked a resolution that would have demanded Israel cease its onslaught against Gaza, the first Security Council veto in twenty one months. Not uncharacteristically, ten members voted in favor, while the US was alone voting against, with four abstentions. As a further sign of US isolation in the UN, eight of the last nine vetoes protecting Israel have been cast by the U.S. Remarkably, this is the first time in UN history that a call for a ceasefire is opposed so blatantly.

    With pressure from the world community mounting for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the US and the Blair government are standing alone against the continuous killing of civilians despite Qana II and despite the description of Israel’s atrocities by Louise Arbour, the top UN ‘s human rights official, who served as the chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Tribunals for Rwanda and Yugoslavia, as qualifying for war crimes under International criminal law and under International humanitarian law.”

    http://www.counterpunch.org/2006/08/02/un-approaches-the-dustbin-of-history/

  • nobody says

    Zionism is not true Judah, in fact the real meaning of Mount Zion seems to be lost, yet it’s clear in scripture. Interesting, this man is obviously (or deliberately) oblivious to prophetic scripture about the invasion of Judah and ransacking of Jerusalem, before The Lord returns with His saints and fights and restores Judah and Jerusalem for His name sake not the sinful people. Here is just one such scripture: Zechariah 14:
    1 Behold, the day of the Lord cometh, and thy spoil shall be divided in the midst of thee. 2 For I will gather all nations against Jerusalem to battle; and the city shall be taken, and the houses rifled, and the women ravished; and half of the city shall go forth into captivity, and the residue of the people shall not be cut off from the city. 3 Then shall the Lord go forth, and fight against those nations, as when he fought in the day of battle. 4 ¶And his feet shall stand in that day upon the mount of Olives, which is before Jerusalem on the east, and the mount of Olives shall cleave in the midst thereof toward the east and toward the west, and there shall be a very great valley; and half of the mountain shall remove toward the north, and half of it toward the south. 5 And ye shall flee to the valley of the mountains; for the valley of the mountains shall reach unto Azal: yea, ye shall flee, like as ye fled from before the earthquake in the days of Uzziah king of Judah: and the Lord my God shall come, and all the saints with thee.

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire