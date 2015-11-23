Jacob Rothschild Says Putin “A Traitor To The New World Order”

Jacob Rothschild has accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of being a “traitor to the New World Order”.

Putin’s refusal to tow the NWO line makes Jacob Rothschild nervous, as he needs Russia on their side in order to fulfil the illuminati agenda.

Conspiracyclub.co reports:

Obama is really getting on Putin’s nerves though because he can’t see why he’s doing the things he’s doing to his own people and warning Americans “Keep your Guns”!!

I know no more than anyone else about Putin, but I can deduce some things that might make sense.

First, He would not have reached as high up as he has, just like in America, if he had not been one of them and on their side.

He would never have been head of their intelligence KGB if he was not one of them, and he would never have made it to President.

Does that mean he could not turn on them and betray them? No, it just means that even if he had, he still has not suffered like others who have betrayed the group.