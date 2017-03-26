Jewish protesters have blocked the entrance to the annual AIPAC conference calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory.

The three-day conference began Sunday at the Washington Convention Center in what AIPAC describes as the “largest and most important advocacy day” for the pro-Israel community.

Protesters are there to reject American Jewish support for five decades of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory and they want to expose the silence from AIPAC and other Jewish institutions on the discriminatory policies and harmful politics of the Trump administration.

RT reports:

Up to 15,000 people are expected to attend the event, according to organizers, and its speakers on Sunday included former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

SPEAKING NOW: Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair. Watch live: https://t.co/HmvBzGxib8 pic.twitter.com/NBXxMfxmtW — AIPAC (@AIPAC) March 26, 2017

A protest organized by If Not Now, a Jewish movement lobbying to end the American Jewish community’s support for the occupation, is taking place outside the center. Protesters have formed a human blockade, preventing access at both entrances of the convention center after marching from Franklin Square.

The group claims, “AIPAC has used fear to silence moral voices and falsehoods to justify the occupation,” for many years.

So proud of 1000+ young Jews currently protesting #AIPAC2017 as they chant “occupation is not part of our Jewish values” #JewishResistance pic.twitter.com/QELyNwrrtq — Malaka (@MalakaShwaikh) March 26, 2017

Codepink protesting at #AIPAC2017 calling for end to Israeli settlements #stopaipac pic.twitter.com/KB2wMywhbV — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) March 26, 2017

If Not Now said in a statement they were expecting up to 1,000 American Jews from its branches in Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, and Washington DC to take part in the demonstration.