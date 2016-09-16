Latest

Jill Stein: Hillary Wants To Start Nuclear War Against Putin’s Russia

Posted on September 16, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // Comments ()

Jill Stein says Hillary will launch a nuclear war against Putin's Russia when elected President

Green party candidate Jill Stein claims that if Hillary Clinton is elected President this November, she will start a nuclear war against Russia. 

During an interview on Fox News Channel’s ‘Special Report’ on Thursday, Dr. Jill Stein answered a question from Charles Krauthammer about whether or not she is worried about helping Donald Trump get elected.

Realclearpolitics.com reports:

“I will feel terrible if Donald Trump gets elected and I will feel terrible if Hillary Clinton gets elected,” Stein said.

“Equally so?” Krauthammer asked.


“Yes,” she said. “Hillary Clinton wants to start an air war over Syria with a nuclear-armed power [Russia] with 2,000 nuclear weapons on hair-trigger alert. Given Hillary Clinton’s record not only in Iraq, but in Libya, I think this is as dangerous as it gets.”

“Donald Trump wants to bar Muslims from entering into this country, but Hillary Clinton has been very busy bombing Muslims in other countries,” she said.

Watch Stein’s full interview:

