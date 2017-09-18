Apple’s new iPhone Face ID technology will be used by the global elite to “enslave humanity” and usher in a totalitarian New World Order, according to Jim Carrey, who warned the Californian company that his days of using iPhones are “long gone.”

“If George Orwell wrote 1984 today, it would have been about tech companies ruling over a totalitarian state instead of communists, the stores would be called “town squares” and the phones that you are forced to buy would read your face,” Jim Carrey said at the Toronto Film Festival, where he is promoting the Netflix documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond.

Earlier this week, we reported on an unusual interview Jim Carrey gave last weekend, in which he first circled an E! News reporter like a prowling animal, before answering her questions with cheerfully blunt philosophical statements like “There is no me” and “There are just things happening and there are clusters of tetrahedrons moving around together.”

Given the internet-wide “WTF?” Carrey’s interview provoked, the iconic actor felt moved to explain those unexpected, metaphysical statements later on in the week, releasing a new raft of dystopian, metaphysical warnings at the Toronto International Film Festival, this time rounding on Apple and their new Face ID technology.

According to Carrey, Apple’s new Face ID technology will fall into the wrong hands and lead to deeply troubling times in the near future.

“You can guarantee this same tech will be used—by someone—to identify protesters, to figure out if you’re depressed or manic—and how to cash in on that,” the Truman Show star said. “Same family of technologies will be used to classify you—right or wrong—as a criminal or a terrorist—or what your sexual orientation is. I’m not saying Apple will. But I am saying that this is increasingly doable and will be done by the people you don’t want doing it—the people who are driving us towards a New World Order.”

Carrey pointed out that Face ID is merely the “latest step on the march towards total surveillance.” Invasive surveillance has been around for years, from monitoring employee productivity to running consumer behavior studies and other forms of market research.

But in recent years, it has become more creepy, pervasive and downright disturbing.

“What’s wrong with a password that I and only I store up here?” Carrey said, tapping his head. “No cloud based storage is necessary. You know they want to read your thoughts. The idea of a password is anathema to them. How dare you keep a secret from them! The global elite think your secrets are a threat to them. Secrets are lies.”

“I wake up in the morning and sit and have my coffee and look out at my beautiful garden, and I think to myself, ’Remember how good this is. Because the privacy of the individual, private property, personal dignity, there are powerful forces working to take it all away from us.’

“Only when they can read our thoughts will they stop. And by then it will be too late. They will have total power.”