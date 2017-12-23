Jodie Foster: All Men Are Full-Blown Rapists

Actress Jodie Foster says she believes “every single man over 30” is a full-blown rapist whether they admit it or not.

In an interview with USA Today, Foster explains that the urge to rape is buried in every single man’s subconscious mind.

Breitbart.com reports: “We really are at a watershed moment,” Foster said. “This part has been painful: these wonderful, amazing narratives that take into consideration everybody’s part in it. I’m really interested and looking forward to the men’s point of view, and what comes next in terms of therapy.”

“It’s every industry. It’s not just one socioeconomic bracket or one complexion,” she continued. “Pretty much every man over 30 has to really look and start thinking about their part. And I guarantee, lots of it is unconscious. When you’ve been in a privileged position where you haven’t had to look at your part, you didn’t 100% understand you were in a bubble. It’s an interesting time for men.”

Foster added that if every man went to a “good school” similar to her teenage sons, then they would be more likely to understand the importance of sexual consent.

“I have two sons (ages 16 and 19), and I know their perspective,” she continued. “They go to a great school that has put them through the wringer about what consent is, what is humanism, what’s integrity. I just wish my generation had the benefit of that, and that everybody had the benefit of that.”

The actress and director, who has worked in the industry since 1976, is best known for her Oscar-winning role in The Silence of the Lambs and most recently directed episodes for popular Netflix series including House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, and Black Mirror.

The interview comes as Foster continues to increase her political activism. Last week, Foster reprised her role as FBI agent Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs for a skit on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, where she attempted to obtain information on possible collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia from an imprisoned Hannibal Lecter, played by Colbert.

Foster also appeared at an anti-Trump rally in February, declaring that “this is our time to resist.”

“It doesn’t matter where you were born, who you voted for,” Foster told the crowd. “All the colors in the identity rainbow — this is our time to resist. It is the time to show up and demand answers. It’s all of us trying to tell our elected officials to do their job.”