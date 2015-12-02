Johns Hopkins Scientist Reveals Shocking Report On Flu Vaccines

December 2, 2015 Carol Adl Health 68

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recently approved new flu vaccines for the 2015 flu season.

The new shot contains an added adjuvant that has been criticized by experts as being very unsafe for humans.

Remember you can avoid getting damaged by saying no and thoroughly investigating the untold side of the “safe and ok for public” story that is dished out by the officials.

Below is a shocking report on the dangers of flu vaccines by Peter Doshi, Ph.D.

Peter Doshi from the John Hopkins School of Medicine has issued a SCATHING report on the dangers of flu vaccinations in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) that completely demolishes the established ‘scientific’ theory that flu vaccinations are safe and effective.

Peter Doshi, Ph.D., says that the CDC’s policy of encouraging the public to get their yearly flu shot is based on low quality studies that fail to substantiate the claims that they prevent influenza, and that downplay the risks in taking the shots.

Promoting influenza vaccines is one of the most visible and aggressive public health policies in the United States, says Doshi of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Drug companies and public officials press for widespread vaccination each fall, offering vaccinations in drugstores and supermarkets. The results have been phenomenal. Only 20 years ago, 32 million doses of influenza vaccine were available in the United States on an annual basis. Today, the total has skyrocketed to 135 million doses.

“The vaccine may be less beneficial and less safe than has been claimed, and the threat of influenza seems to be overstated,” Doshi says. Mandatory vaccination polices have been enacted, often in healthcare facilities, forcing some people to take the vaccine under threat of losing their jobs.

The main assertion of the CDC that fuels the push for flu vaccinations each year is that influenza comes with a risk of serious complications which can cause death, especially in senior citizens and those suffering from chronic illnesses. That’s not the case, said Doshi.

 When read carefully, the CDC acknowledges that studies finding any perceived reduction in death rates may be due to the “healthy-user effect” — the tendency for healthier people to be vaccinated more than less-healthy people. The only randomized trial of influenza vaccine in older people found no decrease in deaths. “This means that influenza vaccines are approved for use in older people despite any clinical trials demonstrating a reduction in serious outcomes,” says Doshi.

Even when the vaccine is closely matched to the type of influenza that’s prevalent, which doesn’t happen every year, randomized, controlled trials of healthy adults found that vaccinating between 33 and 100 people resulted in one less case of influenza. In addition, says Doshi, no evidence exists to show that this reduction in the risk of influenza for a specific population — here in the United States, among healthy adults, for example — extrapolates into any reduced risk of serious complications from influenza, such as hospitalizations or deaths, among seniors.

“For most people, and possibly most doctors, officials need only claim that vaccines save lives, and it is assumed there must be solid research behind it,” says Doshi. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, he says.

Although the CDC implies that vaccinations are safe and there’s no need to weigh benefits against risk, Doshi disagrees. He points to an Australian study that found one in every 110 children under the age of five had convulsions following vaccinations in 2009 for H1N1 influenza. Additional investigations found that the H1N1 vaccine was also associated with a spike in cases of narcolepsy among adolescents.

Doshi’s concerns echo those of Dr. Russell Blaylock, a neurosurgeon and author of “The Blaylock Wellness Report” who has deep concerns over the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Not only is the vaccine not safe, Dr. Blaylock tells Newsmax Health, it doesn’t even work. “The vaccine is completely worthless, and the government knows it,” he says. “There are three reasons the government tells the elderly why they should get flu shots: secondary pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. Yet a study by the Cochrane group studied hundreds of thousands of people and found it offered zero protection for those three things in the general community. It offered people in nursing homes some immunity against the flu — at best one-third — but that was only if they picked the right vaccine.”

A study released in February found that the flu shot was only 9 percent effective in protecting seniors against the 2012-2013 season’s most virulent influenza bug.

What’s even worse is that small children who are given the flu vaccine get no protection from the disease. “The government also says that every baby over the age of six months should have a vaccine, and they know it contains a dose of mercury that is toxic to the brain,” says Dr. Blaylock. “They also know the studies have shown that the vaccination has zero — zero — effectiveness in children under five.”

For most people, says Dr. Blaylock, flu vaccinations don’t prevent the flu but actually increase the odds of getting it. The mercury contained in flu shots is such a strong immune depressant that a flu shot suppresses immunity for several weeks. “This makes people highly susceptible to catching the flu,” he says. “They may even think the vaccine gave them the flu, but that’s not true — it depressed their immune system and then they caught the flu.”

Mercury overstimulates the brain for several years, says Dr. Blaylock, and that activation is the cause of Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. One study found that those who get the vaccine for three to five years increase their risk of Alzheimer’s disease 10-fold.

Doshi asserts that influenza is a case of “disease mongering” in an effort to expand markets. He points to the fact that deaths from flu declined sharply during the middle of the 20th century, long before the huge vaccine campaigns that kicked off the 21st century.

Why do drug companies push the vaccine? “It’s all about money,” says Dr. Blaylock. “Vaccinations are a pharmaceutical company’s dream. They have a product that both the government and the media will help them sell, and since vaccinations are protected, they can’t be sued if anyone has a complication.”

Doshi’s article “is a breath of fresh air,” says Dr. Blaylock. “This article exposes in well-defined and articulate terms what has been known for a long time — the influenza vaccination promotion is a fraud.

“Here’s the bottom line,” says Dr. Blaylock. “The vast number of people who get the flu vaccine aren’t going to get any benefit, but they get all of the risks and complications.”

Source: newsmaxhealth.com, The British Medical Journal

Article by SYLVIA BOOTH HUBBARD / Real Farmacy

This article was originally published in 2014 and is frequently updated

  • Mike Wensel

    This is one of the best articles on this topic that I’ve read so far, and it’s very well written. Thank you!

  • CATT

    Well, duh! Why would I allow myself to be injected with something that at best is a guesstimate? I don’t think so.

  • Anti

    A few drops of Origano Oil in water in a shot glass knocked back a couple of times a week keeps Flue colds coughs you name it away … and NO SIDE EFFECTS other than good health..
    DUMP VACCINES, they are nothing but control tools for Big Fascist Corporations ..

    • Nanette Pritts

      That’s how Perdue Chicken farms treats the water to keep the chickens from getting ill & antibiotic & hormone free. It works ! Even government approved in the toughest regulated state in the Union.

  • deenie1219

    Flu and colds indicate a weak immune system, mostly caused by lack of sunshine that keeps vitamin D levels up and strengthens the immune system. Taking vitamin D3 in the summer at 5,000 IU and 10,000 IU in the other three seasons will substantially keep colds and flu away. IOW, flu is a symptom of vitamin D deficiency. Vaccines are NOT the solution.

    • Terry Hill

      No it isn’t. I live in Australia, and have had a full medical recently. People with good levels of vitamin D still get the flu. You obviously have no idea how viruses work, do you?

  • albionmom
    • KCK

      Snopes? How is Snopes the be all end all of truth? You DO know that it’s a man and women in an apartment in NY doing google searches right?

  • Sterling43

    The flu is an amazing stealth pathogen. Our cells requires sulfation. Glutathione is a sulfur based molecule and without it we die. Understanding these stealth pathogens gives you more respect for the flu and what it does. When someone is deficient of sulfates in the blood stream and is exposed to the flu, they will catch the flu. The flu virus will then take stored sulfates from the muscle of people who are deficient of sulfates in the bloodstream in order for then to supply the sulfates to their cells and make glutathione. So this makes you question the flu vaccine. It is now known that the flu is there as a survival mechanism. I learned this from Stephanie Seneff at MIT. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5BF0x354BI

    • Terry Hill

      You didn’t. Seneff has NO biology or medical training, and is nothing more than an activist. Please, for your own good, do NOT take anything she says seriously. She has a PhD in a computer science (artificial intelligence, if I remember correctly).

      Taking advice from her on anything health related is like letting a doctor of naturopathy do brain surgery on you.

  • gregzotta

    Swine Flu Vaccines/Government Propaganda

    Healthcare workers in hospitals, clinics and home care are
    mandated by state regulations to get flu vaccinations this year with the threat
    of being fired if they refuse to get one. Other employers are threatening their
    workers if they refuse to get the flu shot. It should be up to the individual,
    whether or not to get the vaccine and your livelihood should not be threatened.

    Some people are saying no one has the right to refuse vaccination
    in a civilized society and risk the lives of others and their children. How is
    someone not taking the vaccine a risk to others or their children? If the
    OTHERS and their children received the flu shot they supposedly should not be
    at risk. History shows that sometimes the vaccine was worse than the flu. In
    1976 the government’s propaganda about the swine flu caused more than 46
    million people to receive the vaccine and more people were paralyzed and died
    from the vaccine than the actual flu.

    We have been told that the vaccination is only effective if
    you get it before the start of the “flu season” which is usually around
    September-October. In 2004 there was a shortage of the flu vaccine and there
    were calls for the Federal and State governments to declare a state of
    emergency. Some people were panicked because the government had told them that
    30000 people die from the flu each year. The government encouraged only those
    in high-risk areas, those over 50 and young children, get the flu shots due to
    the limited supply. However, after the flu season was over more vaccines became
    available and people were encouraged to get the vaccine. Why? They said the
    vaccine is effective if the person receives it prior to the start of the flu
    season, so why would the people be told to get the flu shot after it. Could it
    be because of money?

    Kathlene Sebelius, the Health and Human Services Secretary
    encourages all Americans to get the swine flu vaccination and stated, “This is
    definitely a safe vaccine for people to get.” Does she know what is in the
    vaccine? The ingredients for the H1N1 vaccine are chicken embryos,
    formaldehyde, (embalming chemical) squalene adjuvant, polysorbate 80 (a
    carcinogenic preservative) aluminum, and thimerosal, a (mercury (poison) derivative).
    What is Sebelius’s definition of “safe?”

    Data from two dozen peer-reviewed scientific papers, from 10
    different labs in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia claim
    squalene-based adjuvants can induce rheumatoid arthritis and can produce injury
    to the nervous system and brain. Mercury is a poison. Formaldehyde (an
    embalming chemical) and Polysorbate80 both are known carcinogens.

    The government mandates the use of seatbelts when driving
    because they say it saves lives. However, the government does not tell us how
    many people died because they were wearing seatbelts. The seatbelt law
    generates revenue to the states because of the fines. So is it about the money?
    Is it about control?

    People’s rights and freedoms are being eroded when
    Government and employers want to mandate that you receive a vaccination under
    penalty of law or the threat of being terminated. I say people need to
    “question authority.” It should be up to the people whether or not they get the
    vaccine.

    • bobbyb

      a risk to other children? if an unvaccinated child gets ill,it can spread to other unvaccinated children don’t you think?

      • gregzotta

        If the ones who want to be vaccinated are, then what’s the problem. Unless, the vaccine does not work. They let the lie out of the bag when there was a shortage of the vaccine. the people were told the vaccine is only good if given prior to the flu season in October and November. When they ramped up the supply they encouraged people to get the vaccine at the end of the flu season in March and April. It is always about the MONEY!

      • Arniec

        Supposedly those that are vaccinated are protected correct? So, those who choose to be vaccinated should also supposedly be protected from the unvaccinated whom also should have the right to choose if they want to be vaccinated or not because of the known toxic ingredients and unproven effectiveness and liability free producers of the unproven Vaccines, right?

        • bobbyb

          my post said the unvaccinated who get sick can spread it to others who are not vaccinated. vaccines have eradicated quite a few diseases.they are effective.sure better than the alternative…. have you read anything about those diseases?

          • angela eisenhauer

            Bollocks, the whooping cough vaccine Dtap has led to a 46,000 PERCENT increase in whooping cough in only 20 years. WOW, bloody great vaccine eh?

          • Menahem

            Please provide credible sources for your wild claim?

    • janem1276
  • Fart

    Lol this is hilarious!

  • denise

    Please share a link or title of the study that links the flu shot to Alzheimer’s.

  • ChazBinIC

    Dr. Doshi has no medical background whatsoever. He has a PhD in medical history. Not medicine.
    Yes, he’s at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, but he does not practice medicine, nor does he do any clinical research. He is not a faculty member, and, except for guest lecturing, does not teach medical or graduate students. His CV: He received his A.B. in anthropology from Brown University, A.M. in East Asian studies from Harvard University, and Ph.D. in history, anthropology, and science, technology and society from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

    An impressive CV…..if you are studying history. Not medicine. This article is more Anti-Vaxxer BS.

    • angela eisenhauer

      Yep and the head of AUS RI on line medical science page, claims to be a doctor, but he has a doctorate in dinsosaur bones! The head of the crap webpage “”Science in Medicine”” is a damn surgeon, doesnt have the foggiest idea about vaccines….. the writers are even worse, the one who wrote the article on the Dtap vaccine, didnt even know the difference between Dtap and DTP, and is a damn pharmacist! The list under that is even worse, right down to the lawyer, Dorit Reiss. Then there is The lady who presented evidence that Gardasil has no side effects at a WHO investigation, has a damn degree in philosophy!~ Most of the damn medical reps, Inventiv Health, etc, are all accountants, philosophers, business experts and psychologists. So you say Dr Doshi has no medical background? bollocks, PHD in Medical History sounds a whole lot better than a degree in philosphy, an Helen Pertoussis somebody, representing damn Merck, damn philosphy! Oh did her PHD in overcoming peoples resistance to having vaccines.???
      All damn frauds, all the so called Pharma experts in this world. Medical studies “”ghostwritten”” by Merck marketing etc, study329.org I would say this man has more expertise in history of medicine, and pharma fraud, than damn Merck marketing department (which includes a certain Paul Offit). He has killed so many with his crap Rotavirus vaccines.

  • KCK

    One thing you must understand. The CDC doesn’t separate Influenza like illnesses (ILI’S) Just because the ‘number of deaths caused by flu’ says 20,000 doesn’t mean they ALL HAD THE FLU!

  • Edward Teach
    • janem1276

      It’s like trying to argue religion. If one if their “experts” says it, it must be true. I battled through listening to a YouTube video by Raymond Obomaswin. He first lied by saying he suffered from all the childhood illnesses: measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox DESPITE having been vaccinated against them. He was born in 1950. The only one of those vaccines that EXISTED was mumps (1948), and it’s well known it only conferred short term immunity. He proceeded to put up graphs showing that the incidence of all of these diseases declined before the vaccines. The problem was, the graphs themselves were on MORTALITY from the disease, not incidence. He quoted several articles where he intentionally skewed the data to make it look like vaccinated children were at higher risk of getting the disease than unvaccinated children
      371 – Immunity, Infectious Disease, and Vaccination – Raymond Obomsawin http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtN0PMJOOjM

  • http://www.facebook.com/1440910269 Mary Putman
  • Terry Hill

    SO… he didn’t actually say that, he’s not in the field (not a virologist or epidemiologist) and it is ‘his opinion’ – which is what an ‘opinion piece’ is. Also, NOT supported by the university…
    http://www.inquisitr.com/1601705/did-a-john-hopkins-scientist-say-flu-vaccines-are-worthless-and-dangerous/

  • Barbara Brady

    I asked my MD about this report. This is what she
    said. She’s a firm believer in flu vaccines. “Peter Doshi is not a credible source.Johns Hopkins
    University had nothing to do with this “blistering report.” Peter
    Doshi is neither a virologist nor a epidemiologist, but rather an
    anthropologist who completed a fellowship in comparative effectiveness research
    at Johns Hopkins. He conducted no research about influenza or vaccines at Johns
    Hopkins, nor does he speak for the university on that subject.”

  • ang
  • rcwarbirdbuilder

    I don’t know if is me getting older or these flu shots, that is it I am not going to take them each year.

  • rcwarbirdbuilder

    “Flu and colds indicate a weak immune system, mostly caused by lack of sunshine”… If this is true there will be many more flu cases from lack of sunshine since the sky’s overhead globally is being sprayed with chemical chemtrails which block sunlight. I am in s.e. Mi. and the sky’s are cloudy most days from the spraying.

  • angela eisenhauer

    Extremely well written, and spot on. USA government (politicians) and CDC/Pharma and WHO have become the most corrupt institutions in the world. They need to be exposed for crimes against humanity.