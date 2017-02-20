Journalist Threatened For Exposing Pizzagate & Clinton Corruption

Journalist Liz Crokin says that she has been threatened with her life should she continue to expose evidence that she has uncovered on Clinton corruption and the Washington D.C. pedophile ring.

On a youtube video Crokin claims that has been followed and “roughed up” by unidentified individuals who threatened to have her “suicided” if she continued with her investigations and exposés.

She says she wants everyone made aware that she is definitely not suicidal and has posted the video (see below) for her own safety.

She writes:

“I’m posting this video for my own safety. I have been threatened and intimidated since exposing a major Clinton corruption story and I feel targeted more so than ever after I agreed to be involved in a project blowing the lid off of Pizzagate and Pedogate.

I know several other people researching this and exposing this who have been targeted in the past few days.

Please pray for people brave enough to expose the truth on this horrendous scandal and coverup and especially for the children who are being tortured and ritualistically sexually abused by these elite monsters.

This is not a partisan issue, anyone with any kind of humanity should get behind this movement

I AM NOT SUICIDAL AND MADE THIS VIDEO FOR MY SAFETY & FOR INSURANCE PURPOSES. MY FAMILY, FRIENDS AND LAWYERS ALL KNOW WHAT’S GOING ON.”