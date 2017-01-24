Judges Defy Government On Brexit Ruling, Give Power To Parliament

Britain’s most senior judges have ruled that prime minister Theresa May needs the approval of Parliament to trigger the Brexit process.

The Supreme Court decided that MPs must be given a vote on triggering Article 50, the formal mechanism for leaving the EU.

Did you really believe the people had spoken?

The Independent reports:

There is now no doubt that Ms May must seek the permission of MPs, a vote due by the end of March, before invoking Article 50 and starting a two-year countdown to Brexit

Delivering the judgement, Supreme Court President Lord Neuberger said: “By a majority of eight to three, the Supreme Court today rules that the Government cannot trigger Article 50 without an Act of Parliament authorising it to do so.”

Lord Neuberger said the judgment was not about the referendum result or a comment on the merits of leaving or staying in the EU.

“The referendum is of great political significance, but the Act of Parliament authorising it did not say what would happen afterwards,” Lord Neuberger said, meaning any action taken now must be in keeping with the UK’s constitution.

The Independent reported today that ministers are likely to be ready to publish the Bill that MPs will vote on by the end of the week.