Kremlin Say World War 3 Will Begin Before U.S. Elections

A Kremlin insider has urged people to start stockpiling food over fears that the US will start World War 3 before the U.S. elections this November.

“These are the most serious tensions between Moscow and Washington in decades,” said Sergei Markov, a member of the Civic Chamber, a Moscow-based state institution. “The war might begin even before the November elections in the U.S.”

Infowars.com reports:

“I personally plan to stock 200 cans of pork to be ready for a potential war crisis,” Markov added, “and I advise everybody to do the same.”

Markov’s warning should probably be treated seriously given that he is known to have “close ties to (the) Kremlin”.

As we previously reported, Russian citizens have been stockpiling food and essential supplies for months as paranoia about a major conflict escalates.

Tensions have risen yet further in recent days after it was revealed that the Obama White House was considering a major cyber attack against Russia in retaliation for Moscow’s alleged “interference in the American presidential election”.

While Americans are kept distracted by the media’s obsession with Donald Trump’s alleged mistreatment of women, Russians have very different priorities.

State-owned television stations are urging citizens to find out where their nearest nuclear bomb shelter is located, while managers of the Zenit Arena, a huge half-built stadium in St. Petersburg, recently received an official letter from the Ministry of Emergency Situations demanding that they create underground facilities that will be used to protect citizens from nuclear fallout.

As we reported earlier this month, 40 million Russians from all levels of government recently took part in a civil defense “emergency evacuation” drill that was a test run of how the population would respond to a “disaster occurrence” under an “emergency” situation.