Labour Appoint Transgender Model Who Said ‘All White People Are Racist’

A transgender model, who was fired by L’Oreal after she said all white people are racist, has been appointed as an equalities advisor for the Labour party.



Munroe Bergdorf has become an LGBT advisor to Labour’s women and equality minister Dawn Butler.

Thrilled to announce that I’ve been asked to be part of an LGBT+ advisory board for The Labour Party – To advise Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, Dawn Butler MP, on issues affecting the LGBT+ community… pic.twitter.com/v7Be0YtLtE — Munroe Bergdorf 🌹🌹 (@MunroeBergdorf) February 26, 2018

Butler said she was “proud to stand with those challenging discrimination”.

But Conservative Party vice-chair Helen Grant says that the language used by the model “damages the campaign to promote equality”.and has urged the Labour MP to reconsider the appointment.

The BBC reports: Munroe was the first transgender model to front a campaign for L’Oreal but was dropped in September after claims she posted racist comments online.

She wrote a lengthy Facebook post which it’s claimed included the comment: “Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people.

“Because most of ya’ll don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour.

“Your entire existence is drenched in racism.”

The comments were later deleted.

L’Oreal said her comments were “at odds” with their values and it ended its partnership with her.

The 29-year-old will work with Labour’s shadow minister for women and equalities, Dawn Butler, who held an event at Parliament on Monday to announce the LGBT advisory panel.