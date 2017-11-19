LAPD Arrest 39 Members Of Pedophile Ring, Rescue 13-Year-Old Victim

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrested 39 people in connection to a pedophile ring on Friday, which led to the rescue of a 13-year-old girl.

The sweep was led by the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, along with officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Compton Station.

LA Times reports:

Two women were arrested on charges of soliciting undercover deputies for various sex acts, authorities said.

Sixteen additional females were arrested on suspicion of loitering for the purposes of prostitution, authorities said.

All of the women were offered services from the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking, and eight were identified as victims of human trafficking, authorities said.

Seventeen of those arrested were men who solicited undercover deputies for various sex acts, authorities said.