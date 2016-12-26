Bombshell: Mass Graves Of Syrian Civilians Found In Aleppo

Mass graves belonging to Syrian civilians have been uncovered in Aleppo by the Russian Defense Ministry, who say that US-backed rebels are to blame.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov says that dozens of corpses were found that showed evidence of torture prior to their deaths, with most having gunshot wounds to the head.

Rt.com reports:

“The completion of a uniquely large-scale humanitarian operation by the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Aleppo will destroy many of the myths that have been fed to the world by Western politicians,”Konashenkov said in a statement. “The results of only an initial survey of Aleppo neighborhoods abandoned by the so-called ‘opposition’ will shock many.”

In addition to the massacres on militant-held territory, the area had been extensively mined: streets, cars, the entrances to buildings and even children’s toys had been booby-trapped.

In one small area, three tanks, two cannons, two multiple rocket launchers and numerous homemade mortars were found.

Seven huge warehouses filled with ammunition and supplies were also discovered, Konashenkov said.

On December 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said all militants had been evacuated from Aleppo. This came shortly after the Syrian Army declared the entire city free from anti-government armed groups.

The Russian military is currently involved in minesweeping the liberated areas and providing humanitarian aid to returning residents. On Friday, a Russian military police battalion arrived to help maintain security.