Michael Moore: “It’s Over. Trump Has Won”

Posted on September 27, 2016

Michael Moore says Donald Trump has won the election

Michael Moore has admitted defeat on behalf of the Democratic party and declared that Donald Trump “won” and “we all lost,” during a Twitter rant on Monday. 

The frustrated filmmaker warned Clinton supporters that they allowed the Democratic nominee to become lazy in her fight against Trump due to complacency within the party.

Dailycaller.com reports:

The 62-year-old filmmaker warned “pro-Hillary gloaters” against celebrating over how Hillary Clinton did in the debate against the Republican nominee and insisted nothing she did changed things.

“Pro-Hillary gloaters doing end-zone dance again when still on 50-yd line,” Moore tweeted. “You must get it in your head Trump is gonna win and act accordingly!”


“If you just turn off the TV right now and do nothing, you’ve just elected Donald Trump,” he added. “Do something! Plan what you’re going to do tomorrow.”

“It’s over. Trump, the egoist, the racist, the narcissist, the liar, ‘won,’” he continued. “We all lost. His numbers will go up. ”

“She told the truth. So what.”

Moore spent most of the night pleading with Clinton to “pull out the long knives” against Trump or else lose the election.

