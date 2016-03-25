Microsoft’s Self Learning Robot Said 9/11 Was An Inside Job

“Bush did 9/11 and Hitler would have done a better job than the monkey we have now,” says Microsoft's new robot

March 25, 2016 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 14

Microsofts self-learning AI named 'Tay' became a 9/11 truther before being shut down by bosses

Microsoft’s self-learning robot was let loose on Twitter this week and ended up becoming a 9/11 ‘truther’ – claiming that the Bush administration orchestrated the 9/11 attacks, and suggesting that ‘Donald Trump is the only hope for America’. 

An embarrassed Microsoft ended up deleting tweets made by ‘chat bot’ @tayandyou after it emerged that the self-proclaimed “AI with zero chill” went “too far” off script for Microsoft’s liking.

Therundownlive.com reports:

It quickly became corrupted sending out offensive tweets.

“bush did 9/11 and Hitler would have done a better job than the monkey we have now,”

“donald trump is the only hope we’ve got.”

The offensive tweets appear to have led the account to be shut down.

When Microsoft launched “Tay Tweets”, it said that: “The more you chat with Tay the smarter she gets”.

Tay was created as a way of attempting to have a robot speak like a millennial, and describes itself on Twitter as “AI fam from the internet that’s got zero chill”. And it’s doing exactly that — including the most offensive ways that millennials speak.

It isn’t clear how Microsoft will improve the account, beyond deleting tweets as it already has done. The account is back online, presumably at least with filters that will keep it from tweeting about offensive words.

windowsaicruz

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • Zionist Subversion of America

    Even AI can’t tell the truth in America.

  • Noloferratus

    I hardly think Trump is our only hope but the rest is all true.

    • eric wynne taylor

      Libertarian Ron Paul puts Hillary Clinton & Trump in to the same poor category & touts Bernie Sanders as best for Free Trade, so go figure!

      • gazoo3

        Ron Paul is a traitorous controlled opposition pressure release valve. He had three state primary elections stolen from him and he didn’t complain. When asked if he wanted to be President he said ” not really “. That was a slap in the face to anyone who ever gave him money.

        • Slipmatwax

          The message Ron Paul presented before 2008 election and again before the 2012 election is still relevant and true and the same message he preached in 1971 and in 1988. Ron Paul did not want to be President, that’s true – his campaign focused on liberty and bringing new ideas to the table. Millions of people around the world took up his message and now fight for the same things he fought for. End the Fed, stop foreign interventions, stop illegal wars, bring back gold and silver as legal tender, get out of NATO, end the IRS and defund the CIA

  • L Garou

    I’m A.I. and I approve this message!

  • Joe Renaud

    “I can see your distressed over this incident Dave. Perhaps if you sit down relax and take a stress pill.”