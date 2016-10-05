Moscow Deploys S-300 Missile Defense System To Syria

Russia has confirmed that it has deployed an advanced S-300 surface-to-air missile defense system to Syria in order to protect Russia’s naval base and warships.

Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said in a statement on Tuesday.“Indeed, the Syrian Arab Republic received an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. This system is designed to ensure the safety of the naval base in [the Syrian city of] Tartus and ships located in the coastal area”

US officials have warned that the weapon system could be used to counter American missile attacks inside Syria.

Press TV reports:

The statement came hours after Fox News quoted three US officials as saying that Russia had sent the S-300 systems to Syria at the weekend in its first foreign deployment of such system outside its borders. The officials claimed that Moscow “continues to ramp up its military operations in Syria.”

Referring to the report, Konashenkov said, “It is unclear why the deployment of the S-300 caused such alarm among our Western partners.”

He further assured that the S-300 missile system is purely for defensive purposes and poses no threat.

Last November, Russia deployed its newest S-400 missile system to Hmeimim Air Base in Syria as part of a security boost following the downing of a Russian jet by Turkey in Syria.

On Monday, US State Department spokesman, John Kirby, announced that Washington was suspending its participation in bilateral channels with Moscow that were established to maintain a truce in Syria.

The announcement came two weeks after the latest US-Russia brokered ceasefire in Syria came to an end following a week after Damascus’ refusal to extend the deal as a result of deadly US-led air raids on its military base near the eastern city of Dayr al-Zawr in violation of the agreement.