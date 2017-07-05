Motives Behind West’s ‘Fake News’ Must Be Exposed Says Russian Senator

Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the upper house Committee for International Relations, says that the Western media has distorted information about Russia’s intentions, using it as a weapon in their information war.

The Russian Senator has called for reporters to disclose their real motives in order to debunk the myth of a ‘Russian danger’ that is circulating in the media.

RT reports:

In an article published in the popular daily Izvestia on Tuesday, Senator Konstantin Kosachev wrote that the Western mass media distorted information about Russia’s intentions as the main weapon in their information war.

The main objective behind this is the creation of a myth that portrays Russia as an aggressor nation, the senator added.

“Thanks to all these Orwellian statements we are now living in some sort of an inside-out reality. In which unanimous informational baiting is called an anti-propaganda campaign, sanctions are called a reaction and boosting the military might of the world’s strongest bloc is called a reply to aggression,” the Russian senator wrote.

The policy of Western sanctions and White House claims of chemical weapons stored in Damascus also add to this twisted reality in which Russia is portrayed as a threat to democracy, he added.

Kosachev said that the spreading of propaganda myths had already helped Baltic nations to join the European Union and NATO before many of the Balkan states, and became a state-building principle for modern Ukraine.

“The only way to fight this is to reply to all speculation about ‘Russia’s intentions’ by explanations of the real motives and objectives of [Western] foreign policy,” Kosachev wrote.

“The demagogy about attacks on values and freedoms should be countered with the truth about the geopolitical motives of Western nations’ actions. This is not a simple task, but it is manageable.”