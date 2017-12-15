MSM Urges Parents To Give 3-Year-Olds Dangerous Drugs For Depression

It looks like Big Pharma will stop at nothing until they manage to get everyone taking their drugs.

A recent news story warned that 3-year-olds could be suffering from depression and urged parents to have them evaluated by doctors in order to be treated.

Natural Blaze reports: NBC’s feature story on depression used scare tactics in its title to imply and suggest a national depression crisis among toddlers. “Generation at risk: America’s youngest facing mental health crisis,” the title reads. While the nation is facing an opiate crisis caused by Big Pharma’s highly addictive production and distribution of opiates, one would be hard-pressed to find many Americans who believe the nation’s toddlers and children are mentally ill.

The article’s authors are Kate Snow and Cynthia McFadden. They write:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1 in 5 American children ages 3 through 17—about 15 million—have a diagnosable mental, emotional or behavioral disorder in a given year.

Did you catch that? They are trying to convince readers that children as young as 3 years old suffer from mental illness. The article goes on to claim that the children simply need to be diagnosed in order to be treated, prompting readers with troubled children to consider taking their babies to psychiatrists or medical doctors.

Only 20 percent of these children are ever diagnosed and receive treatment; 80 percent — about 12 million — aren’t receiving treatment.

The article then uses an appeal to authority to convince its readers the facts are accurate. They write:

Recent research indicates that serious depression is worsening in teens, especially girls, and the suicide rate among girls reached a 40-year high in 2015, according to a CDC report released in August.

The only problem with their statistics is they come from an organization beholden to special interests, the Centers for Disease Control. As The Free Thought Project has reported on numerous occasions, the CDC is rife with controversy and motivated by Big Pharma’s demand for increased profits.

It is no secret that it is a revolving door for those in the industry. In fact, Dr. Julie Gerberding, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was named president of Merck & Co Inc’s vaccine division immediately following her 7-year stay in the government.

There have been 150 studies in seventeen countries on antidepressant-induced side effects. There have been 134 drug regulatory agency warnings from eleven countries and the EU warning about the dangerous side effects of antidepressants.

Despite this deadly laundry list of potential reactions to these medications, the use of antidepressants has skyrocketed by 400% since 1988.

Currently, 11 percent of all Americans 12 years of age and over take antidepressant medication, this is a higher rate than all other countries in the world.

While the skyrocketing use of psychiatric drugs in adults is certainly worrisome, the exponential increase of use in children is downright scary and the CDC has been approving this mass medication with no end in sight.

NBC coupled their statistics with a video segment of a single mother and her child, a three-year-old who a psychiatrist diagnosed with depression. The psychiatrist claimed children as young as three can be depressed if their symptoms are persistent, ongoing, and the child has no joy.

The NBC article quoted Dr. Harold Koplewicz—who is famous for advocating psychotropic drugs to children. Aside from being an outspoken advocate for the mass medicating of children, Koplewicz co-authored one of the most harmful studies to ever be published by GlaxoSmithKline which led to the deaths of countless children.

Aside from the known side-effects of antidepressants, there are incidents of the drug companies deliberately falsifying the safety data and allowing a known dangerous drug to be given to children. For years, GlaxoSmithKline was illegally persuading doctors to prescribe paroxetine, sold under the brand name Paxil, as an antidepressant for children and teenagers.

GSK used contrived data, known as Study 329—co-authored by Koplewicz—which was conducted and funded by the drug company and published in 2001, to convince the doctors to write scripts. The study made the claim that Paxil is “well tolerated and effective” for kids. Their bolstered claims worked, and in 2002 alone, doctors wrote two million Paxil prescriptions for children and adolescents.

However, a study published in the British Medical Journal found that not only was Paxil ineffective but it was causing grave side-effects such as self-harm and suicide.

In October 2011, GSK was sued by the United States Department of Justice for false claims and for a fraudulent scheme to deceive and defraud, and charged that the company for touted the study 329 and journal article “that it paid to have drafted and that exaggerated Paxil’s efficacy while downplaying risks identified in one of the trials.” In the summer of 2012, GSK settled the lawsuit with the DOJ for a record $3 billion (and more recently the State of North Carolina for $32 million).

This is who NBC is using to tell you that your kids need drugs.