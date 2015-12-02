Latest

Video: Ex-Military Whistle Blower Exposes Chemtrails

Posted on December 2, 2015 by Royce Christyn in Conspiracies // 6 Comments

Airforce specialist Kristen Meghan exposes chemtrails

This is an absolute must watch video for anyone who is still on the fence about Chemtrails.

Uploaded over a year ago, but it is by far one of the best and most credible videos on the truth behind geo-engineering and chemtrails.


Uploaded originally by Conspiracy King on YouTube, the description states:

“Kristen Meghan, former Air Force Industrial Hygienist and Environmental Specialist, gave a ground breaking presentation of what she had discovered about Chemtrails while serving her Country.

This BRAVE young lady has put her livelihood / life on the line for U.S. Please take a minute to thank her and help U.S. by redistributing this Video and any other VALID information about Chemtrails to as many people as you can!

This is a GLOBAL issue, other countries must get this information as well. “they” are spraying the majority of the population… Why?”

Watch below and let us know what you think!

  • catiecat

    Wow! I knew chemtrails were bad and this just re-enforces my belief that it’s the truth, the whole and nothing but the truth.

  • The truth bringer

    cute girl. cute girls has message. nice

  • Marcello Azevedo dos Santos

    I dont believe Kristen..I KNOW SHE IS TALKING THE TRUTH!!! I am living alone in my parents, becouse I see chems above my heads, countless planes leaving trails that remain and open forming a sheet, blocking the sun. This affects me and I am crazy for not being able to do anything and the peaples arent seeing nothing. How it is possible? Above your heads…SMOKE, NOT CLOUDS, THERE IS A LOT OF DIFFERENCE “cumulus nimbus, stratus cumulus, cirros stratus etc…” Will no one ever looked up to the sky? my head, I am see the truth in the sky and I know to fit the informations puzzle about BARIUN,STRONCIO, ALUMINIUN IN THE GRAUND, AIR AND WATHER AND YOUR HEALTHS EFFECTS. There is not doubt. Thank you for you exist

    • Marcello Azevedo dos Santos

      I Live in Rio de Janeiro, BRAZIL< And It is too much trouble here!!!. A lot of CHEMTRAILS BLOCKING THE SUN

