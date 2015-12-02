Video: Ex-Military Whistle Blower Exposes Chemtrails

This is an absolute must watch video for anyone who is still on the fence about Chemtrails.

Uploaded over a year ago, but it is by far one of the best and most credible videos on the truth behind geo-engineering and chemtrails.

Uploaded originally by Conspiracy King on YouTube, the description states:

“Kristen Meghan, former Air Force Industrial Hygienist and Environmental Specialist, gave a ground breaking presentation of what she had discovered about Chemtrails while serving her Country.

This BRAVE young lady has put her livelihood / life on the line for U.S. Please take a minute to thank her and help U.S. by redistributing this Video and any other VALID information about Chemtrails to as many people as you can!

This is a GLOBAL issue, other countries must get this information as well. “they” are spraying the majority of the population… Why?”

Watch below and let us know what you think!

This article was originally published in 2014 and is frequently updated