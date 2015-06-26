Mysterious ‘Planet X’ Uncensored By Google Sky For First Time

Some conspiracy theorists have said for years that Google Sky have been censoring a portion of the sky by blacking it out, and hiding from public view the proof that Planet X (or Nibiru) exists.
Below is the portion of the sky that shows Nibiru if you attempted to access it in the past (notice a large portion of it is completely blacked out):
Now, in a bizarre move, Google Sky have decided to reveal what lies behind the blacked out peice of sky.
As can be seen in the picture below a magnificent winged disk planet has been hidden all this time, and its appearance matches the descriptions of Planet X given by researcher Zecharia Sitchin.
You can see for yourself by going to Google Sky at the following co-ordinates:
What do you think? Take our poll below!
