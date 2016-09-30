NASA And Russia Received Detailed Alien Messages

Alien species from other planets beyond our solar system may be trying to contact us.

Some UFO researchers and astronomers believe that alien messages were deciphered from signals coming from a sun-like star 95 light years away from earth.

Russia and NASA were the first to receive three alien messages.

Humans Are Free reports:

When astronomers first felt the spike in radio signals from a distant star, they were all too excited. The sources of this signal came from the sun-like star called HD 164595.

Not exactly a catchy name but that’s not the point here. This star is from constellation Hercules nearly 95 light years away.

Some of the more boring scientists out there think this is nothing more of a natural phenomenon.

However, other astronomers think NASA and Russia just received an alien message. It’s not the first time either.

NASA AND RUSSIA GET STRONG ALIEN MESSAGE THIS WEEK

UFO researchers Secureteam10 just reported that Russia and NASA detected a very strong mystery signal from space. Thanks to SETI, the search for alien life is heating up in a big way. SETI regularly monitors space for radio transmissions from potentially civilized societies.

On 8/29/2016, they found a strong signal that they think is artificial in nature. Furthermore, it’s coming from a sun-like star very much like our own.

This only increases the chance of finding intelligent life like here on Earth. If this was a stand-alone event, that’s one thing. However, it’s a part of a larger trend.

Alien Message to Mankind: “Do You Wish That We Show Up?”

The Final ET Message to Earth

NASA AND RUSSIA FIND ALIEN BINARY CODE

We’ve all seen crop circles and for the most part, dismiss them as a childish hoax. However, there are far more to these creations than we give them credit for. There are a few different cases where researchers found a binary code in these crop circles.

According to them, this is a message from ET’s. What they are warning us about is uncertain but estimates range from invasion warning to a simple hello.

It looks like aliens are trying just as hard as we are to communicate. It’s only a matter of time before we establish contact.

DECODED: The Two Most Important Alien Messages