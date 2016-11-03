NBC ‘Accidentally’ Post Election Results Showing A Win For Clinton

NBC affiliate WRCB TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee has already decided that the Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has won the election.

A graphic posted during their live broadcast this week shows Hillary Clinton the winner with 41.7 million votes or 42% of the total withTrump receiving 40.1 million votes or 40%.

The posted premature results were not exclusive to NBC nor to its Tennessee affiliate. The page was pulled directly from the content management platform, WorldNow.com, which is used by major networks including NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox.

The image below is a screen shot sourced from internet archive site The Wayback Machine which shows the ‘totals’ for next weeks Presidential election.

SHTF reports:

The original page has since been reset.

Though the results information appears on an FTP server at WorldNow.com, media companies like NBC’s WRCB TV utilize the platform, also know as “Frankly,” to power their news content. This can be verified directly a the WRCB web site by scrolling to the very bottom of the page footer which notes that it is, “Powered By Frankly.”

In addition to national results, Jim Stone has identified another page at the WorldNow.com FTP server that appears to show the State-By-State Presidential election results. This page is also accessible in archive format at WayBack Machine with a line by line breakdown available at Stone’s website.

Of interest is that the State-By-State results indicate a Hillary Clinton win in states like Texas (42% to 40%), Florida (44% to 40%) and Pennsylvania (44% to 40%) which have all been identified as states Clinton must steal to win the election.

Do these latest election “results” confirm that the fix is in and the vote is rigged?

If so, then we are no longer looking at an election where our votes will count, but rather, a selection where the winner is determined by those who count the votes.