NBC: Your Children Will Definitely Be Microchipped

NBC News has continued its attempt to normalize the idea of microchips for humans, airing a report that claims children will be microchipped ‘sooner rather than later’ and that Americans will accept this because it will make their children ‘safer.’

The public will accept microchips as easily as they accepted barcodes on consumer items, the report says.

Mother of three Steffany Rodroguez-Neely talks about how she briefly lost her daughter after she hid behind a rack of clothes in a department store – “Every parent’s nightmare when you can’t find your child.”

“If it’ll save my kid, there’s no stuff that’s too extreme,” says Rodroguez-Neely. “Micro-chipping would be an extra layer of protection, if something bad does happen.”

Rodroguez-Neely says that members of the local Tampa Bay Moms Group, people like Kerri Levey, are wary about implanting a microchip into their children.

“You’re putting a battery in your kid, you’re putting a chip in your kid. And, where does it stop,” asks Levey. “Where? It’s going too far. This is a child we’re talking about.”

“If a small chip the size of a grain of rice could have prevented a tragedy, I think most parents would have said, I think I would have done it,” responds Rodroguez-Neely.

‘Those who give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.’ Benjamin Franklin.

Nobody reminds Rodroguez-Neely that tracking devices already exist that do not need to be implanted into the body. Watches, cell phones, etc, are all already used by parents for this purpose.

And wouldn’t these chips be more useful to predators (individual and organised) than those who want to protect the children?

But NBC’s propaganda piece, aimed at normalizing the idea of microchips, went even further.

Electronics expert Stuart Lipoff said that microchipping children is “safe and inevitable.”

“People should be aware that testing is being done right now. The military is not only testing this out, but already utilizes its properties. It’s not a matter of if it will happen, but when.”

Branding human cattle

Lipoff also told NBC that people shouldn’t be concerned about “big brother” tracking their children – this technology will only be used for “safety and convenience,” he says – and that the technology is nothing more than an upgrade on traditional cattle branding, and barcodes on consumer items.

“When barcodes first came out in the late 1960s, people were appalled. They were wary of them and did not understand the concept. Today, it is so commonplace, we don’t even notice it. A microchip would work much in the same way,” he said, adding that it will “definitely happen.”

The only catch is that you won’t know exactly what is being put into your child’s body. You also won’t know who will have access to the data. If history repeats, it will go from being technology adopted for its ‘convenience and safety’ and then overnight will become mandatory for you and your family – or else.