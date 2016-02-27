New shocking evidence points to pole shift

February 27, 2016 Simon Ludgate Sci/Environment 75

pole shift

Is a reversal of the earth’s magnetic poles taking place? Volcanoes, earthquakes, strange noises from the sea. New shocking evidence points to a pole shift which, if it happens fast, will cause chaos around the world. 

A pole reversal, when the earth’s north and south magnetic poles start to swap places, reversing the world’s magnetic polarity, has happened before. Scientists who track the history of the planet have identified 74 of these events by studying core samples. These are extracted from hundreds or thousands of feet down in the ground and in the thick polar ice.

A sudden shift would throw the earth’s balance out so significantly it could trigger lethal earthquakes, tsunami on a scale we can hardly imagine capable of washing right across the United States and every other major landmass, volcanic eruptions so large and widespread that the resulting ash clouds and gases could blanket the sun’s rays and trigger a new sudden ice-age.

Scientists look for evidence of previous Armageddon-style destruction by identifying “chaotic sediments” where narrow layers of earth, rock and ice record oddball events in the earth’s history in the form of bands of mud and tiny magnetically-charged fragments. To scientists, these are clear indicators of sudden floods, ice-melt or ash deposits. When this is found outside a long period of the cycle of freezing and melting in the earth’s history, it is an indicator of a pole shift.

Pole shifts cause a major increase in the movement of the tectonic plates, the giant lines of opposing cracks in the earth’s crust which push and grind against each other until they periodically release like a balled fist in a closed palm flicking upwards.

There are now signs amongst the sharp increase in natural disasters and other strange, apparently unrelated incidents which point towards a possible reversal. It is widely-recognised that magnetic north, that point at the top of the globe which compasses and devices which depend on magnetic navigation rely, is shifting increasingly quickly towards Russia from its current position above Greenland and nearer to Canada. It has moved 400 km in the last decade and is accelerating.

Our sun swaps its north and south pole every 11-13 years and has just done so. The effect on the sun is to stimulate the number and intensity of solar storms which can have a major effect on the earth. They can interfere with tv transmissions and power supplies.

Other signs which might indicate the effects of a magnetic reversal between magnetic north and south are an unprecedented seven volcanoes which have started to erupt around the world in the last few days, and a major spike of 7.0 magnitude plus earthquakes almost all of which I have witnessed personally a few days after the event as a documentary maker.

The cycle started in Indonesia in 2004 and occurred again very recently in Nepal. These sharp increases in seismic activity do occur every 30 years or so and may be part of a natural ebb and flow but they are another aspect of what could be a major trend in the light of the relentless and quickening march of magnetic north east away from its original position.

pole shift_Arenal+National+Park

USGS and NASA are very concerned about a new magma chamber the University of Utah have discovered recently under Yellowstone National Park in addition to the enormous lake of molten rock and iron they already knew about. This one is an astonishing 11 times the volume of the Grand Canyon. A sudden pole shift could become the push the magma chamber with the surface area of Los Angeles needs to blow up. If it does, most of North America would be destroyed instantly and a new ice age would begin.

Another story which begs the question “what on earth is going on” is a 300 metre (900 feet) high island which has appeared from the sea bed just north of the tip of Japan in just one night. This area was the origin of the 8.9 Magnitude earthquake which ripped through Japan in 2011, causing one of the worst tsunami of all time.

Sections of crustal plates which suddenly move under enormous heat and pressure which cause earthquakes and tsunami have been known to move dramatically, although it is often never seen as it occurs miles down on the seabed. A new shelf 800 km (500 miles) and 60 metre (180 feet high) appeared off the west coast of Indonesia in 2004 which triggered the infamous tsunami wave which swept completely round the earth’s circumference three times.

The new Japanese landmass appeared at almost exactly the same time as the Nepal 7.7 Magnitude earthquake took place 5,000 km (3,000 miles) away at the opposite end of the Eurasian tectonic plate.

Finally the weirdest account of nature behaving strangely are reports of a strange humming noise coming from the sea. Scientists have explained this as the effect of the currents running though the oceans.

Watch a volcano from space here.

Simon Ludgate
Follow me

Simon Ludgate

Author presenter screenwriter director
Simon Ludgate
Follow me

Latest posts by Simon Ludgate (see all)

  • WAK Anamjem

    THE HUMANS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DISTURBING IN NATURAL ROTATION OF EARTH AND HEAVENS! MORE ON MORALLY THE HUMAN ARE DOWNING ANIMALS WITH NAKEDNESS AND KILLINGS ,DESTRUCTING FAITH ON GOD SO GOD LEFT THE THINGS IN THEIR HANDS BECAUSE GOD FIXED A DAY OF RESURRECTION AND JUDGEMENT FOR ALL!

    • anti

      Shut up, also this article is way over exaggerating the situation. There is no credible sources listed at all.

    • Chris Dube

      You’re as backward as the people who thought the world was flat!

      This is a natural happening phenomenon. Scientists back in the 1970″ s suggested that the Earth was going into a period of shifting poles.

  • https://www.facebook.com/drummeroyston Royston Marples

    so little said about Nibiru, which IS causing the pole shift again, as every 3600 years

    • https://www.facebook.com/drummeroyston Royston Marples

      listen to Little Grandmother on Youtube. She says it all

  • anti

    Here is an article FROM NASA showing that this is bullshit >>> http://www.nasa.gov/topics/earth/features/2012-poleReversal.html
    don’t buy into the hype because it’s on Facebook. This article even stole the caption image from the original posted almost 3 years ago.

    • Chris Dube

      Anti, it’s not BS…but the HYPE is. I read about this 40 years ago and last time I checked, civilizations still exist.

    • Rudog

      Ya anti NASA is going to tell you the truth. They’ve been lying about stuff for years. The bible speaks about Wormwood and Planet X coming like a red dragon and causing chaos. Earthquakes, volcano’s, floods, blood moons, just stuff out of the norm. It’s going to be passing by September 2017 and as it gets nearer we’re seeing the effects it’s having on earth.

  • starchild

    The entire USA west coast should watch out due to planetary alignments which will cause devastating and tremendous damage which will cause earthquakes with a major peak on
    28usa/29dutch 1:00 of this month(San Andreas movietrailer). This will cause a
    disaster like never seen before, the entire coast will be ripped apart and sink
    into the sea(like seen in the movie “2012” so yes they warn you for
    things because of bad karma but in a way people get confused because they are
    being misled all the time and see it as entertainment), the same thing will
    happen to Japan. After this which is going to happen a huge tsunami will spread
    and cause tremendous damage around the globe. Between June 2015 and September
    the sun is between earth and Nibiru, as soon as it’s becomes visible again it
    will be very close and a very large meteorite will hit on 24 September into the
    North Atlantic Ocean near Costa Rica. This is why they are forming a “gray
    state” with Martial Law and operation Jade helm. And this is just a start
    of the faster and faster changing of Gaia and its poles(Entrances to
    Agartha).All planets are hollow having a neutron sun in the middle with a huge
    mass which creates gravity and will ring like a bell by major vibrations. This
    pole shift will change the world as we know it. There multiple causes;
    Fukushima meltdown, planetary alignments, the approach of Nibiru. But don’t be
    afraid there’s no escape like some elites think which mislead their nations and
    hide into their bunkers in the mountains which have been prepared. There’s more
    then they want you think and know about. Your body is a shell and your
    consciousness is your soul which is eternal. This soul is being
    polluted/poisoned your entire life by the rulers of our planet which don’t want
    you to wake up and act and follow like slaves to their demand. By entering the
    photon belt in the year 2012 a new age and spiritual awareness has started as
    told by the Maya’s. This also causes changes in our (eating) habits. We are all
    loving gods but forgot our spiritual part of us which is capable of everything
    you can think off! The Cabal (Annunaki, creators of mankind & reptilians)
    had a device on the moon which interrupted the ascending of mankind by sending
    low frequency vibrations to earth which interfered with the high frequencies
    from the photon belt. Chemtrail nano-parts which enter your body also interfere
    with your personal vibrational activated by WIFI/4G causing all kind of
    illnesses. This moon device has been destroyed by our helping friends which
    have been seen allot lately in the sky by volcanic eruptions. These
    “gods” are advanced species with major technological knowledge which
    have been trade for resources and which are used today. Above these physical
    advanced and multi-dimensional astral beings(Jesus is one of them) there’s a
    creator of all! The entire world will light up and shine by our leave and so
    our future as starpeople will continue with new experiences and visiting other
    planets with loving creatures and so a new golden age will start for those
    which choose to reincarnate on earth. Some will be temporarily removed and
    placed on a other planet as happened with the Maya people and some will reach
    even higher this time as higher dimensional being. As soon as the major changes
    due the passage(Easter) of Nibiru/Hercolubus on 16 March 2016 have passed. I’m
    not sure if earth survives this time so it could be this golden age will start
    on a other planet because it’s a big event which is happening this time which
    only happens in a billion years. Nibiru the destroyer passed every 3600 years
    due to its cycle in our galaxy but have been pulled out of its orbit by other
    planets due to gravitational attraction so the timeline and its path have
    changed this is which causing the tectonic plate movement and volcanic activity
    as well at this time.

    You can feel it in your DNA
    line, it’s mutating, it’s all fine, a branch new world will be created with all
    the knowledge that has been lost. All those forgotten memory’s from the past.
    Your soul is eternal so all the knowledge is in the mind, why do you think they
    keep polluting and keep frustrating it’s all they can do but the good will
    always win it’s all true! Spread jah love everything will be fine,
    reincarnating it’s just a step in a new time. Some will reach even higher this
    time but that’s all fine, you will see if it’s your time. The biggest illusion
    of all time is denying all the violence is just fine, so start making a
    difference and let the world shine!

    One love, Namaste!

    • John Vorel

      Ok… thanks for sharing – now go back to eating your bowl of granola.

      • The Great Debator

        Yes and you can go back to watching government controlled media and game shows. Quick, put down the KFC bucket, John is about to try and win the car.

        • John Leigh

          you nailed that right

    • Chris Dube

      Sound like s disaster movie director! Those alignments have occurred beforr snd I’m quite sure the Earth is still here.

      • Terri Horn

        sure but you are basing your belief and eternity on NO facts

        • Chris Dube

          Only that it’s happened before with no long-term effects AND without “man-made climate change ” in the picture.

    • Lisa Mcguire

      I live on the West Coast. If I live to see a pole shift, I would’t want to make it through. Not many will.

  • Rawley Bates

    Tards, this does NOT mean the AXIS is going to flip.

  • Russ Warren

    Are you Fucking kidding me? Because the so called People’s Voice says so, now it’s a thing? Dear author, please go crawl back under your rock.

    • mimi

      go on the bible read revelation the Lord has been on our side the whole time we was put to a test this year 2016 our misery its over no more slavery no more pain no more government controlling us we coming back no one can stop us we are stronger than ever. We are Israelites.

      • mimi

        I am the GOD among all the other god’s. Go and read the bible we back.

  • Speaking Truth

    Although clearly this information is not exactly accurate, If you are willing to look for the truth instead of simply dismissing this article in its entirety, then you shall find it:

    http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/earth-s-magnetic-field-flip-could-happen-sooner-than-expected/

    http://www.bbc.com/earth/story/20141110-earths-magnetic-field-flips-more

    If you will read closely scientists are uncertain of how or when exactly the poles would flip, but just as this article states due to recent data they incline to think that it is not that far away. Scientists also agree that during the shift of north and south magnetic nodes we would certainly witness a doomsday type scenario. Do your own investigation from different sources before dismissing an information as untrue.

    Also because NASA is a US funded institution, US being renowned for their brainwashing and manipulative tactics, I find it wiser not to take their oppinions at face value.

    • Lisa Mcguire

      As for US with Trump in charge you can’t trust anything, not even what they list as science.

      • Matthew DePalma

        get a job

      • Truth Matters

        Yeah but you trusted everything about Obamao huh Lisa? You dolt! And by the way, what the hell does Trump have to do with polar flips anyway?

  • R.C.

    Thank you, too many vetted tecs are silent, my refractor, my compass, and observations follow this. Im looking at a great site, middle pacific. Yes sir, its time to wake em up. Thank you, R.C.

  • sunofgod

    starchild how do I get in touch with you?

  • Jesse Lacey

    A pole shift is not the end of the world. Theres not really anything to suggest that there will be giant earthquakes and tsunamis. You’re making it out to be a much bigger deal than it is. You also talk about it as though it happens instaneously but that is not true, it can take hundreds or even thousands of years.

    Much better articles are out there explaining this, I mean life has survived at least one pole shift. The biggest impacts are to systems that rely on magnetic north, but even satellites wouldnt drop out of the sky in a pole shift, they probably wouldnt do anything, theyre on nearly stable orbits, and require input from the ground to change that, even if all the systems shut down they would have plenty of time to boot them back up.

    http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/earth-s-magnetic-field-flip-could-happen-sooner-than-expected/

    • Chris Dube

      Thank you for a RATIONAL response. Ssd to say, that’s almost a dirty word today.

      I read about this around 40 years ago.

    • Terri Horn

      That is why the whole earth will be devastated if it happens at once as it did with the flood. How would they know ANYTHING about polar shifts YET accurately described in Genesis. God uses nature as well as supernatural means just like Bible states earth is a sphere THOUSANDS of years before it was proven to be round. When black plaque happened in middle ages cause much less Jews died. They took baths more regularly as God commanded them. Bible also states the blood is what keeps us alive doctors still using leaches in 19th century. One other thing I will mention is the death of Christ. When guard thrust spear into heart blood and water came out. There is evidence from Scripture that Jesus experienced hypovolemic shock as a result of being flogged. As Jesus carried His own cross to Golgotha (John 19:17), He collapsed, and a man named Simon was forced to either carry the cross or help Jesus carry the cross the rest of way to the hill (Matthew 27:32–33; Mark 15:21–22; Luke 23:26). This collapse indicates Jesus had low blood pressure. Another indicator that Jesus suffered from hypovolemic shock was that He declared He was thirsty as He hung on the cross (John 19:28), indicating His body’s desire to replenish fluids. Also bleeding from pores in Garden of Gethsame is a KNOWN medical condition for people under extreme stress. There are other known cases though rare

      Prior to death, the sustained rapid heartbeat caused by hypovolemic shock also causes fluid to gather in the sack around the heart and around the lungs. This gathering of fluid in the membrane around the heart is called pericardial effusion, and the fluid gathering around the lungs is called pleural effusion. This explains why, after Jesus died and a Roman soldier thrust a spear through Jesus’ side, piercing both the lungs and the heart, blood and water came from His side just as John recorded in his Gospel (John 19:34)..
      Thus, it remains unsettled whether Jesus died of cardiac rupture or of cardiorespiratory failure. However,
      the important feature may be not
      how he died but rather whether he died. Clearly, the weight of historical and medical evidence indicates that Jesus was dead before the wound to his side was inflicted and supports the traditional view that the spear, thrust between his right ribs, proba- bly perforated not only the right lung but also the pericardium and heart and thereby ensured his death (Fig 7).
      Accordingly, interpretations based on the assumption that Jesus did not die on the cross appear to be at odds with modern medical knowledge. None of the medical evidence the gospels give an account of could have known at his death. http://www.godandscience.org/apologetics/deathjesus.pdf….Most will ignore this evidence so when you are judged DO NOT SAY YOU DID NOT KNOW THE CONSEQUENCES. Sad majority of people will refuse to believe in him.
      To have a loving God he must also judge. For example, if your entire family murdered and they found the perpetrators and during trial judge lets him go with a warning not to kill anyone else cause he is a loving judge. Would letting murders go free and unpunished the act of a loving God? Just as God is Holy Holy Holy he cannot look on sin. Hating someone is murder in the heart. We are all condemned BUT he tells us how tp spend eternity with him and most reject this simple act. I morn for those who do not take this step BUT you know the consequences so no sympathy for those who reject Jesus out of pride.

  • zaid toma

    The end is near !!!! Doom DOOOOOOOOM. Burn In the hell fire, Earth is evicting all occupants.

  • njguy53

    My compass is still pointing in the same direction. How come?

  • Dan Sheppard

    Get ready Perth Western Australia and those in the South West, we are the first major population centers to have the South Magnetic Pole move literally directly through us as the reversal happens.

  • Chris Dube

    This is NOT new! In the mid 1970’s, Maurice Chartelain, in one of his books claimed the poles move around for about 20,000 years, then stay stable for about that same time. He stated, back then that the current stable period was ending.

    So no, this had nothing to do with mythical “global cooling,” nor is it related to the equally silly “global warming,” nor does “climate change” have anthing to do with it.

  • David Sider-La France

    your pretty close….

  • carres kennedy

    Jesus said every Island and mountain will move out there place befor the day of my coming ! ! He comes at the 7th c trumpet About 10 times ,

    • Terri Horn

      that is not even what scientistrs say. 11 times. But since Einstein believed and accepted this I will believe him and not your ignorance.

    • ed

      Caleddy666666

    • Lisa Mcguire

      Well its shifted before, we are still here, so…

      The way I look at it is there are far too many megalithic sites around the world the defy explanations. Here’s my theory… We’ve done all this before. We know some kind of major disaster wiped out many of these cultures. So what could cause such devastation on a global level? A pole shift would certainly explain this at every site.

    • Lisa Mcguire

      So we can be indoctrinated into a culture of assumptions and beliefs. I’ll pass. Truth is science has proven prior pole shifts. Shift happens, don’t fool yourself.

    • Terri Horn

      NASA proved that people can live up to 1000 years just like Bible says. There is so much secular evidence that non believers refuse to accept. For instance evolutionists have said it takes millions of years to fossilize anything. Study mount saint Helens. Fossilized trees, animals and a min replica of the Grand Canyon. This only blew on 1980. Dinosaur fossilized but still has soft tissue. Soft tissue in bones dry up after 1000 years. Laugh if you like but I know where I am going and I die and a lie I will never know it but if you die and NOT A LIE you will wake up to the 1st day of an hellish eternity and people will for this to happen so do NO research. When you realize that you believed a lie do not say you weren’t warned.