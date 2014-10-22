A very scary article about the homeless in North Carolina, USA: This brand new video just released by Seho Song shares more shocking news of what’s going on to North Carolina’s homeless; not only are they being ARRESTED for being HOMELESS but after being taken to FEMA camps, they are given a choice, take the RFID chip or get no benefits. Is THIS really how we want the ‘new’ America to be? What can be done to stop this sinister plan from unfolding all across the country, with the homeless and one day those with homes as this ‘set up to fail’ economic system continues to self-destruct?