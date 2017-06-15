NY Times tipped off Steve Scalise shooter

The New York Times tipped off Steve Scalise shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, letting him know where the Republican Representative would be at the time of the baseball game.

Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Majority Whip, and two police officers were shot during a baseball practise on Wednesday.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Scalise was shot in the hip and tried to drag himself off the field after he was shot.

The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson was a Bernie supporter who was obsessed with Trump-Russia conspiracy theories. He is now dead.

The New York Times tipped off the GOP shooter on the GOP baseball practice field in an April article.

“When members of Congress practice in the early mornings in an Alexandrea, Va., public park for their Congressional Baseball Game, plainclothes United States Capital Police are sitting there in a blac S.U.V.”

Hodgkinson asked lawmakers, “Are those Republicans or Democrats?” before gunning down Rep. Scalise and his security detail.

In addition to Scalise, those shot were Matt Mika, the director of government relations for the Washington office of Tyson Foods and a former congressional staff member who was shot twice in the chest; Zachary Barth, a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX), who was hit in the leg by a bullet and was treated and released; two Capitol Police officers who were part of Scalise’s security detail were wounded in the attack: Officer Crystal Griner was shot in the ankle, Officer David Bailey sustained minor injuries and was also treated and released.