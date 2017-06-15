NY Times Tipped Off Steve Scalise Shooter

The New York Times tipped off Steve Scalise shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, letting him know where the Republican Representative would be at the time of the baseball game. 

Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Majority Whip, and two police officers were shot during a baseball practise on Wednesday.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Scalise was shot in the hip and tried to drag himself off the field after he was shot.

The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson was a Bernie supporter who was obsessed with Trump-Russia conspiracy theories. He is now dead.

The New York Times tipped off the GOP shooter on the GOP baseball practice field in an April article.

“When members of Congress practice in the early mornings in an Alexandrea, Va., public park for their Congressional Baseball Game, plainclothes United States Capital Police are sitting there in a blac S.U.V.”

Hodgkinson asked lawmakers, “Are those Republicans or Democrats?” before gunning down Rep. Scalise and his security detail.

In addition to Scalise, those shot were Matt Mika, the director of government relations for the Washington office of Tyson Foods and a former congressional staff member who was shot twice in the chest; Zachary Barth, a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX), who was hit in the leg by a bullet and was treated and released; two Capitol Police officers who were part of Scalise’s security detail were wounded in the attack: Officer Crystal Griner was shot in the ankle, Officer David Bailey sustained minor injuries and was also treated and released.

  • itsclosenow

    At the end of the day..this so called shooter….. is no worse than the people he shot at….. the so called victims are certainly not people of any level of integrity…they account for nothing positive…they are a larger part of the overall problem.. God will carry out his sentence on this earth with speed and finality…very soon…

  • B. W.

    I find the snarky comments of some responding to this incident at the core of the problem we now face in our nation. There is zero room for debate or honest discussion of issues, particularly from the left which seems to think they are the sole arbiters of what anyone is allowed to believe or how they are permitted to act. On the one hand they piously pronounce that the Republicans are promoting violence and at the same time their own party officials pay thugs to commit that very violence that they are railing against. Their vicious rhetoric is over the top and no insult or slur is too despicable for them to utter regardless of its veracity. Left up to the Progressives each and every aspect of our lives would be regulated and have to conform to their standards of “political correct” behavior. An example is school officials who inspected the lunch bags of students and made the assessment that they did not like the menu the parents selected for their child’s lunch. No dissent is permitted by them as shown by the actions of the criminal thugs at numerous colleges who violently resist anyone speaking in a manner that does not comport with their version of reality. They are so ignorant based upon their substandard education in public schools that they do not even understand that we do not live in a Democracy where the mob rules, but in a Constitutional Republic where individual freedoms are guaranteed. IMHO the primary enemy of freedom is not ISIS, it is the left wing Progressives who have made themselves public enemy number one to anyone who has any love for the freedoms that are supposed to be guaranteed to us by our Constitution, but which are constantly being eroded by the oppressive actions of big government.