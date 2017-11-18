NY Times Demands Twitter Scrub References To Joe Biden Being A Pedo

A New York Times reporter has urged social media giants to censor and scrub all references to Joe Biden being a pedophile.

Nicole Perlroth, technology reporter at the NY Times, took to Twitter to slam the social media outlet for failing to ban evidence of Biden touching women and children inappropriately.

In her Tweet, the pedophile defender referred to the images as “alt-right fake news,” much to the anger and confusion of her followers who pointed out, en masse, that the video’s of Biden were self-incriminating.

In the past 24 hours, a new alt-right fake news meme had emerged of Biden as predator. How will @twitter handle? https://t.co/AfOCnJLu0D — Nicole Perlroth (@nicoleperlroth) November 14, 2017

Thefreethoughtproject.com reports: It appears that this cybersecurity reporter for the NY Times has missed the bus when it comes to the disturbing images of the insanely creepy former vice president groping, whispering to, trying to kiss, and otherwise making women and children incredibly uncomfortable.

This “meme” as Perlroth called it, is neither alt-right fake news nor new.

Smashing her partisan slant on the issue, the Free Thought Project has reported on this instance before, just like we have reported on Republican president George H.W. Bush and his propensity to grope women and underage girls.

In fact, the inappropriate sexual behavior in Washington D.C. has become so rampant that it is now costing taxpayers millions of dollars in hush money.

As TFTP reported this week, a congresswoman has come forward and claimed that the U.S. House of Representatives alone has spent $15 million in taxpayer funds to settle sexual misconduct lawsuits of politicians in the last decade.

The claim was made by Rep. Jackie Speier, a Democrat from California, during an interview on Meet the Press Daily with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd. When asked about the process sexual assault victims currently have to go through, Speier noted that they have to start by promising to stay silent.

“We really need to reform the entire Office of Compliance process,” Speier said. “Right now it takes about 90 days for you to file a complaint, and before actually going through the mediation, you have to sign a non-disclosure agreement and then you are not represented by counsel, but the harasser is represented by the House of Representatives general counsel.”

The congresswoman, who is a member of the House Intel Committee, then added that the sum of those taxpayer-funded settlements is not small, and has been building up over the last decade.

“We do know there is about $15 million that has been paid out by the House on behalf of harassers in the last ten to 15 years,” she said.

Could some of this money have gone to silence the myriad of women and children seen in the video below after Joe Biden creepily molested them in front of the world? Indeed, it could have.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, a former Secret Service agent assigned to the Vice President Joe Biden residence claims that the Service often had to protect female agents from him.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the agent asserted that, “We had to cancel the VP Christmas get together at the Vice President’s house because Biden would grope all of our wives and girlfriend’s asses.”T he annual party was for agents and Navy personnel who were tasked with protecting the Biden family.

“He would mess with every single woman or teen. It was horrible,” the agent said.

To discount the rampant abuse in Washington D.C. in some ploy to paint your political opponents as creators of fake news is irresponsible, to say the least.

Just this Thursday, New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menendez—who was accused of hiring child prostitutes—had his federal corruption trial end in deadlock. Meanwhile, the media completely ignored it.

The media’s attempt to cover for and hush the alleged crimes of D.C.’s elite is so overt, as TFTP reported, is was witnessed on a recent episode of C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, on which Washington Times reporter Stephan Dinan and host Pedro Echevarria were discussing President Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. But when a caller brought up pedophilia and dropped a few names, Echevarria cut him off and refused to address the caller’s concerns.

In April of last year, Dennis Hastert, former Speaker of the House who is an admitted child rapist, was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was caught paying his victims to keep quiet. However, he was released in July — two months before finishing his already insultingly lenient sentence. Media silence.

As more and more of these politically elite predators get exposed, we can expect to see calls for censorship increase. Perlroth would do well to consider the above facts before being part of the problem as sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Below is a compilation former Vice President Joe Biden creepily fondling, smelling, and whispering to children and women.