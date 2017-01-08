Obama Caught Building 10 Foot Wall Around New House

Who said Democrats aren’t learning from their mistakes in the election? Outgoing President Obama is taking at least one cue from Donald Trump — he’s building a big, beautiful wall.

Obama granted himself secret service protection for life in 2011 and now he also has a wall to stop terrorists, drug cartels, insurgents, or suicide bombers lurking on the other side.

According to spy photos from TMZ, workers are currently building the brick wall around the rental home where the Obamas plan to live after leaving the White House.

The home was sold in 2014 for $5,295,000 and has 9 beds and 8.5 bathrooms.

It has 8,200 square feet and was built in 1928.

The Obama family is expected to live in Washington D.C. while youngest daughter Sasha finishes school.

By the way, they are getting a new neighbor…

Ivanka Trump and family are moving in a few doors down.