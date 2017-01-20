Obama Bombshell: ‘DNC Emails Were Leaked’ – Not Hacked By Russia

President Obama dropped a bombshell during his final press conference, admitting that the DNC emails published by Wikileaks were leaked from within the DNC – not hacked by Russia.

As such, Obama just called Hillary Clinton, the Democrat establishment and the mainstream media – who have all been frantically trying to convince the world that the Russians did it – a pack of liars.

Around the eight-minute mark of the press conference, Obama says he hasn’t “commented on WikiLeaks generally,” and that the “conclusions of the intelligence community with respect to the Russian hacking were not conclusive as to whether WikiLeaks was witting or not in being the conduit through which we heard about the [Democratic National Committee] DNC e-mails that were leaked.”

To Craig Murray, an author and broadcaster, Obama’s comment clarified that the U.S. government has “no evidence of how WikiLeaks got the DNC material.”

Obama’s statement is important, Murray continues, because it “undermines the stream of completely evidence-free nonsense that has been emerging from the [U.S.] intelligence services this last two months, in which a series of suppositions have been strung together to make unfounded assertions that have been repeated again and again in the mainstream media.”

Referring to the emails “that were leaked” and not the servers that were hacked, Murray adds, Obama appears to agree with several experts on this subject, making it clear the entire ordeal revolving around the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is but a smokescreen.

“I have been repeating that this was a leak, not a hack, until I am blue in the face,” Murray added. But he isn’t the only one. William Binney, a whistleblower who previously worked as Technical Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), has also stated this incident wasn’t a hack. It was a leak.

If it had been a hack, Binney said, the NSA would be able to provide the public with details regarding the actual attack. But from the reports presented so far, that’s clearly not the case.

Adding that Obama’s reference to the leaked material “appears very natural, fluent and unforced,” Murray celebrates, saying that it “is good to have the truth finally told.”