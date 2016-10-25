Obama’s Bare-Faced Lie Exposed By WikiLeaks

A WikiLeaks email released Tuesday has exposed a bare-faced lie told by Barack Obama to the American people.

In an interview with CBS News in March 2015, Obama said he learned about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server “the same time everybody else learned it, through news reports.“

But the hacked email exposes that for what it was – a shameless lie.

Days after the CBS interview, top Clinton aide Cheryl Mills expressed alarm that Obama was telling the nation he knew nothing about his Secretary of State’s use of a non-government server to conduct government business.

“We need to clean this up – he has emails from her – they do not say state.gov,” Cheryl Mills wrote in an email with the subject “POTUS on HRC emails,” as she and John Podesta scrambled to cover for the President’s lie.

WikiLeaks have exposed that Obama has more than just “emails from her.” Obama sent and received hundreds of emails using Clinton’s private server – many of which were sent from his own secret, non-government email account bobama@ameritech.net.

There can be no question that Barack Obama knew about Hillary Clinton’s private email operation years before the public found out in news reports – and as her boss, he endorsed her use of it.

The revelation, from the Podesta emails being drip-fed to the nation’s weary body politic, also suggests Obama’s role in the private server scandal is the reason Hillary Clinton wasn’t prosecuted for her email crimes. If Hillary Clinton was in the dock, the President would be the first defense witness put on the stand.

This administration has degraded the FBI, degraded the Justice Department and played fast and loose with the rule of law.