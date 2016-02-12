Palestinian Groups Formally Submit Evidence Of Israeli War Crimes To ICC

Four Palestinian human rights organisations have formally submitted evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC) proving Israeli war crimes committed against Palestinian civilians during the war on the Gaza Strip in 2014.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, Al-Mezan Centre for Human Rights, Al-Haq and Aldameer said that they provided evidence of these war crimes being committed in Rafah between 1-4 August 2014.

In a statement, the human rights organisations said: “The Israeli army has committed gross and systematic violations of the rules of international humanitarian law in Rafah which amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, through the organised targeting of Palestinian civilians, infrastructure and property and the killing of 255 Palestinians, including 212 civilians”.

Uprooted Palestinians reports:

“The Israeli army launched in August 2014 reprisals against the Palestinians, in response to the abduction of one of its soldiers in the town of Rafah,” Israeli sources said the army official had been killed, they explained.

Israel accuses Hamas of holding the body of army soldier, Hadar Goldin, who went missing on that day. The movement has neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

According to the statement, the four groups seek to assist the prosecutor in establishing that there is a reasonable basis to conclude that high-ranking Israeli military officials committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during “Operation Protective Edge” in Rafah between 1-4 August 2014.

Israel waged a 51-day war on the Gaza Strip which led to the killing of 2,320 Palestinians, including 578 children and 489 women, as well as wounding more than 11,000 people according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health