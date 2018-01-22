Parents Keep Children At Home In Protest At ‘Open Plan’ School Toilets

January 22, 2018 Niamh Harris News, UK 8

Furious parents are keeping their daughters at home in protest against a Catholic school’s decision to remove the front wall of a girls’ toilet block, which they say is making pupils feel “scared and unsafe”.

The entire wall was removed, leaving the area ‘open plan’ and the toilet cubicles exposed. The decision has sparked outrage from parents who are demanding a U-turn.

According to parents the toilet cubicle doors are now exposed to an open corridor, and are in clear sight of at least one classroom and a CCTV camera.

RT reports: St. Mary’s College in Wallasey is believed to have taken the drastic step of smashing down a wall to stop smoking and truancy. The Merseyside school is being blasted by parents who told the Independent they are keeping their children at home.

Tara Hodgson Jones, who has a daughter in year 11, has demanded a reverse.

“My sister and neighbors are doing the same with their daughters,” Hodgson Jones told the Independent. “Apparently they are starting on the boys’ toilets next week, so I’ll be keeping my son off too if they do the same.

“My daughter told me about it on Thursday, but I thought she was making a big deal over nothing until I saw it for myself.”

The Catholic school, which is a voluntary aided academy, claims it is “inspired by the spirit of Jesus Christ.” As the privacy row unfolds, parents in Merseyside have said they are “shocked.”

Some raised the issue of puberty and periods, which teenage girls are battling, many for the first time.

“My daughter has come home [the] last two days from this school and feels appalled by this, and says she has no privacy,” one parent tweeted.

Another woman said: “St Mary’s College you should be ashamed of yourselves. This is bullying. It causes intimidation to children. Shame on you!!!!!”

Parents said the now open toilets are in the view of one classroom and a CCTV camera.

“We tried to talk to my son’s head of year about it but he said he couldn’t comment and that we would have to make an appointment with the head teacher on Monday, which we will be doing,” Hodgson Jones added.

Niamh Harris

Writer at Your News Wire

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)

  • Libertybellle

    Is this website like the Onion? Or are these “educators” perverts?

    • javier

      It is a bit like the onion but way more truth, it’s a creepy wacky world.

  • Steve S

    So is this a school for children or St Marys College? Either way it is time to freeze and seize the assets of the pedophile church of Catholics.

  • DJ

    Whoever signed off on that memo should have their private computers seized and examined for child pornography. There is nothing normal about this.

  • Tall T

    Awe, come on girls have some fun with this. Stage a Broadway show. Bring in a couch and lounge and make it a coffee shop. The only way to win is to pretend you are winning.

  • markjhannahel

    This is 1 of the things that liberals, Marxists, communists and obama supporters do in order to subvert a society and turn it from its Christian principles to those of the heathens, atheists and luciferians. !st of all, the bathroom should be restored to its original configuration. 2ndly, the person, who made that decision, should be identified and fired. It is an immoral decision and should not stand. Why? Yesterday, a memo was revealed which is purported to outline an ongoing “plan,” implemented by Obama, Hillary and the Dems, in which they were halfway through a “16 year plan,” to destroy America. Yes. You read that correctly. A confirmed “16 year plan,” to destroy our country. Their plan was exposed to Congress a few days ago and should be released to the American people by the end of the month. People, like the administrator who made the decision on the bathrooms, is a part of their “plan” to destroy our country by destroying our youth and destroying our Christian morals. We would have liked to have thought, that our religious institutions would somehow be immune from the contamination of the Dems, liberals and the obama “16-year plan,” but sadly, they are not. Even if the Catholic Church is involved in the “plan,” their institutional and personal behavior must be corrected and their academic cadre, replaced with REAL Christians. And their administrative directives must be re-aligned… back to our cultural and Christian roots. So, now that we know that the Dems, libs and obama supporters are in the middle of executing a “16 year plan,” to destroy our Republic and its people, we cannot allow things to continue as though everything is normal. Well, everything is NOT normal. We have been under a deception, perpetrated by the Dems, libs and the obama supporters which made things seem to be what they are not. The line over which these people have crossed has to be the “fixing” of our children by confusing their gender and exposing their most intimate moments to public scrutiny. We may find out that the Dems, libs and obama supporters have been eating our children and drinking their blood. That would certainly be a line over which we cannot allow the Dems, libs and oboma supporters to cross.

    • Mollie Norris

      The origin of gender ambiguity is the Babylonian Talmud and Kabbalah.

  • mary

    A great way for peodophiles male or female to get their jollies ,by having a c.c.t.v for all to watch, what else do we expect from a catholic school