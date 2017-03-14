Audio: Paul Ryan Vows To “Never Defend Trump”

A newly leaked audio recording of Speaker Paul Ryan reveals that he vowed to “never defend Trump” come hell or high water in a conversation with House Republicans.

The never-heard-before audio of Ryan on a conference call with House Republicans was obtained by Breitbart News, and proves that Ryan’s loyalties do not lie with the President or with his party.

The Republican leader is caught on the tape telling members of the U.S. House of Representatives that he plans to completely abandon Trump forever and undermine the President at every opportunity.

According to Breitbart:

In the Oct. 10, 2016 call, from right after the Access Hollywood tape of Trump was leaked in the weeks leading up to the election, Ryan does not specify that he will never defend Trump on just the Access Hollywood tape—he says clearly he is done with Trump altogether.

“I am not going to defend Donald Trump—not now, not in the future,” Ryan says in the audio, obtained by Breitbart News and published here for the first time ever.

The October conference call apparently was intended only for House Republican members. It’s unclear which or how many House Republicans took part in the call, whether the participants knew it was being recorded, who made the recording, or whether a recording exists of the entire call.

The remarks on the portion provided to Breitbart News certainly sound like they were coming from Speaker Ryan, who seemed to be abandoning his party’s presidential nominee altogether just weeks before the election.

He says not only will he not defend the Access Hollywood comments, but he will not campaign with Trump at all between this call on Oct. 10, 2016, and the general election for the presidency on Nov. 8—and that Ryan would not defend Trump on anything generally.